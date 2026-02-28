Daytime single lane closures on Dixie Highway in Boone, Kenton counties March 2

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of daytime single lane closures on Dixie Highway in Boone and Kenton counties beginning Monday, March 2. Crews will be performing curb box inlet repairs to improve drainage.

Crews will be working on Dixie Highway in the following areas:

Boone County

• Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) from north of Dortha Avenue (10.9 mile point) to the Boone/Kenton County line (11.4 mile point), a distance of 0.5 miles.

Kenton County

• Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) from the Boone/Kenton County line (4.97 mile point) to north of Hallam Avenue (6.26 mile point), a distance of 1.29 miles.

Motorists should expect various single lane closures throughout the project area between the working hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Work is expected to take place daily through Friday, March 20. If additional days of work are needed, KYTC will notify the public via social media and on the District 6 Roadshow.

This work is associated with a resurfacing project on Dixie Highway.

The resurfacing portion of this project has been put on hold to allow KYTC an opportunity to reengage with the cities of Erlanger, Elsmere and Florence.

KYTC is committed to hosting informational meetings related to a roadway reconfiguration within the project area. KYTC will announce in the coming weeks more information about the upcoming meetings. For more information about the Dixie Highway roadway reconfiguration – check out the project webpage here.

