Fishing licenses are now available for 2026-27 license year through KDFWR website, agent locations

The 2026-2027 Kentucky license year for fishing, hunting, boating and more begins on Sunday, March 1. Outdoor enthusiasts are able to purchase all the licenses, tags and permits they need to enjoy Kentucky’s outdoors through the end of February 2027.

Licenses and permits are sold online through the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resource’s License Sales portal and the My Profile app, both searchable on the department’s website at fw.ky.gov. Licenses and permits also are sold at agent locations across the state. A list of license agent locations by county is available on the department’s website.

The 2026-2027 license and permit fees will remain the same as the current license year ending Saturday, Feb. 28. License and permit fees for the 2025-2026 license year were increased slightly across the board in January 2026 following a new, inflation-based pricing system measured on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the national measure of inflation calculated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Federal Duck Stamp and application fees were exempt from CPI adjustments.

In Kentucky, a license covers basic hunting or fishing for many species, whereas additional state permits are required when pursuing specific species, such as fishing for trout or hunting for migratory birds, deer, wild turkey or black bear. Sportsmen’s-type licenses include multiple species permits as well as basic hunting and fishing privileges.

For newcomers to all the great outdoor opportunities that Kentucky has to offer, a reduced-cost sportsman’s license is now available for resident first-time buyers. Only individuals who have not purchased an annual Kentucky hunting or fishing license – or a combination license that includes an annual license – since 1996 are eligible. The $37 license includes a resident hunting and fishing license, spring turkey permit, fall turkey permit, trout permit, state migratory bird and waterfowl permit and statewide deer permit.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides a number of resources to assist avid outdoor enthusiasts and newcomers alike with information on waterbodies, public lands, fishing and hunting education and all the regulations to help anglers and hunters make the most of their time outdoors via its website and the hunting and fishing guides it produces annually. This includes the new Fishing and Boating Guide available online and in print.

Another great resource is the Fish Boat KY app. Available free from the Apple App Store and Google Play, the app helps anglers find waterbodies, boat ramps and other water access from the palm of their hand. Users can also search by species of fish, store copies of their licenses, and much more using the smartphone app.

The department receives its primary funding through revenue raised by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and permits, as well as federal excise taxes generated by the sale of recreational firearms and ammunition, archery gear and fishing equipment.

For questions, the public may refer to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Licenses webpage or type “Licenses” into the search bar on the agency website, or contact the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Information Center at 800-858-1549 or at info.center@ky.gov, weekdays 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., except holidays.

