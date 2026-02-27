Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky to present annual Homeless to Hopeful gala March 12

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky’s (ESNKY) annual Homeless to Hopeful gala will be held Thursday, March 12 at Receptions Event Center, located at 1379 Donaldson Hwy in Erlanger

The event will feature the popular Breakfast for Dinner and the event’s signature March Madness Bourbon Trail Auction, including a silent and live auctions and games. Tickets are available at the Homeless to Hopeful gala website.

“We’re so grateful for the support of our community throughout the year,” said ESNKY Chief Executive Officer Kim M. Webb. “Homeless to Hopeful is an opportunity for leaders and changemakers from across the region to join together in support of ESNKY and hear from those directly impacted by our work. Together, we’ll celebrate our vision of community-based shelter as a pathway to change, hope, and autonomy.”

Last fiscal year, ESNKY served 1,008 guests across all programs and services, including 25,389 bed nights of safe and secure shelter. These services include emergency shelter available 365 days a year for adult men, winter cold shelter for all adults, essential support services such as warm meals, hot showers, laundry facilities and an onsite healthcare clinic. ESNKY programs to individuals transition out of homelessness, including a Navigation and Engagement Center, a Housing Work Program, the Campbell County Cold Shelter and the RISE Program to help individuals achieve stability and transition into income-aligned housing.

These services would not be possible without the support of the community. Last fiscal year, 997 volunteers gave nearly 12,000 hours of their time to ESNKY and 57 meal donors cooked or served thousands of meals – a gift that makes a lasting impact on the individuals served and helps strengthen the fabric of the local community.

“ESNKY provides essential, holistic services that are not prioritized for public funding. The support of our community helps champion the dignity of our guests and drives real, positive change in our community,” Webb said.

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky