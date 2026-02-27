New ‘Friends of Agriculture’ license plate pays homage to Commonwealth’s agricultural community

Kentucky drivers can now show their appreciation for the state’s agriculture community with a new license plate. The “Friends of Agriculture” special license plate is now available for all vehicles, Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell has announced.

“Kentucky is beautiful, and Kentucky agriculture is a special way of life for many,” Commissioner Shell said. “This new plate allows everyone to showcase their appreciation for farming and all it brings to this state and community. It’s a simple way to show your pride and enthusiasm for the agricultural lifestyle.”

The new plate was made possible after House Bill 157 (HB 157), which was sponsored by Reps. Ken Upchurch, Adam Moore, and Mitch Whitaker, passed during the 2025 legislative session. HB 157 expands the eligibility for an agriculture special license plate. Before its passage the previous agricultural special license plate was only applicable for those with a qualified farm vehicle.

The “Friends of Agriculture” plate does not replace the farm plate. The new plate is an additional way for individuals to show their pride in Kentucky agriculture, but don’t qualify for the farm plate.

FFA and 4-H members from across the state submitted designs for the new plate. The final plate design features a scenic rolling hills farmland highlighted with an image of the flag of the United States in the corner.

The design was inspired by the submitted artwork from two students, Caden Penn, a sophomore and FFA member at Crittenden County High School, and Alyssa Woodard, a sophomore and FFA and 4-H Club member of Henderson County High School. Each student received a $250 award for their winning submission.

Penn, 16, the son of Jessica and Brian Penn, said he was excited to use his graphic design skills to create a license plate that he could put on his own truck.

Woodard, 16, the daughter of Heather and Bill Woodard, incorporated the American flag in her design because she loves the meaning behind it and its classic red, white, and blue color scheme.

“As long as I can remember, I’ve used it when making things,” she said. “I used the American flag in the background to add some personality.”

The purchase and renewal of the special license plate include a $10 fee that will go into the “Ag Tag” fund and be divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), the organizations that provide for Kentucky’s agricultural future.

Through the years, Kentucky’s farm license plate, through a $10 voluntary donation, has raised millions for the Ag Tag fund and agricultural endeavors. 4-H councils used Ag Tag dollars to provide 4-H camp scholarships and travel for life-changing educational experiences to enable local 4-H youth to grow as leaders and engaged citizens. FFA chapters used the money to meet the greatest needs in their community, such as FFA jackets for students in need or helping cover travel costs to leadership events.

KDA uses its portion for various programs such as the Ag Athlete of the Year awards, the Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award, Kentucky Women in Agriculture, the University of Kentucky Grain and Forage Center of Excellence, and the Farm to School Stars program that rewards Kentucky schools for using Kentucky food products in meals.

Proceeds from the new plate, which can be purchased by anyone, not just those who qualify for a farm plate, will be used in the same way as the traditional “Ag Tag” funds.

The new plate, which can be personalized, is available for purchase at County Clerk offices across the state or on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s website.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture