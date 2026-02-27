TBNK head Tim Broering to retire March 31 after 25-years; James Morelock named successor

Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky Executive Director Tim Broering has announced he is retiring effective March 31 after 25 years.

Broering began at the Telecommunications Board (TBNK) in October of 2000. Over his quarter-of-a-century tenure with TBNK, Broering has been an integral part of multiple productions responsible for helping the access center educate and inform the residents of Kenton County.

From directing county-spanning election coverage highlighting city and state elections, to helping introduce local sports coverage and community-focused documentaries, Broering not only helped shape programming at TBNK but their message as a whole to the residents of Kenton County.

“I’d like to say I’m thankful for the opportunity the Board has provided for us as an organization to develop programming for the 25 years I have been here,” says Broering. “It’s been a very supportive Board, a Board that’s really tried to help us do that kind of programming; a lot of good people to work with that I’ve learned from and I appreciate some of the wisdom and guidance they’ve given me over the years but also probably most importantly our staff.”

“With a tireless work ethic, insistence on accurate and fair coverage of local government meetings and news, thorough knowledge of cable franchises and care for the municipalities who make up TBNK, Tim gave Kenton County 25 years of excellent service,” said TBNK President and Kenton County Commissioner Beth Sewell. “May retirement provide Tim with many successful golf games and more restful time with his family.”

James Morelock, current program director at the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky, will replace Broering as executive director as of April 1.

There will be a celebration of retirement for Tim on March 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Riedlin-Scott Community Room located on the second floor of the Kenton County Fiscal Court Building, located at 1840 Simon Kenton Way in Covington. The event is open to the public and all are welcome.

