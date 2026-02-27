NKWD President and CEO Lindsey Rechtin represents AMWA during U.S. House drinking water hearing

Northern Kentucky Water District President and CEO Lindsey Rechtin appeared before the U.S. House of Representatives Environment Subcommittee this week, representing the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies (AMWA) for a hearing entitled “From Source to Tap: A Hearing to Examine Challenges and Opportunities for Safe, Reliable, and Affordable Drinking Water.”

“Water systems are the unseen engines of America’s economic and public health infrastructure, yet in 2026 they stand at a crossroads,” Rechtin told lawmakers in her prepared testimony. “AMWA is eager to work with this subcommittee to ensure that all Americans have access to clean, safe, and affordable drinking water.”

Rechtin’s testimony delivered on behalf of AMWA included several policy recommendations for Congress to consider, including reauthorizing and fully funding the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF), WIFIA, and other federal water infrastructure assistance programs, holding polluters accountable for cleaning up PFAS pollution, and taking steps to ensure all Americans have access to affordable drinking water service.

“The DWSRF is not merely a financing mechanism; it is a long-term partnership that enables utilities to plan strategically, combine funding sources effectively, and deliver improvements that protect public health while maintaining affordable rates,” Rechtin said. “Robust reauthorization at levels commensurate with the sector’s documented needs is the foundation on which utilities like ours build reliable, compliant water systems.”

Lindsey Rechtin is a member of AMWA’s Board of Directors, where she serves as the association’s Treasurer. She is also a member of the WaterISAC Board of Managers.

AMWA has supported several legislative proposals in the 119th Congress to help water systems renew their infrastructure, keep customer rates affordable, and defend themselves against threats. Copies of AMWA’s recent communications to Congress on priority water policy issues can be accessed online at www.amwa.net.

