UK Healthcare: Here’s what to know about the link between diabetes and heart health

By Jennifer O’Bryan

UK Healthcare

Many individuals are surprised to learn that diabetes doesn’t just affect blood sugar; it also greatly increases the risk of developing heart disease. The good news is that there are many steps individuals can take to protect their hearts, and small changes truly can make a big difference.

February is Heart Awareness Month, making it a perfect time to shine a spotlight on one of the most powerful connections in healthcare: the link between diabetes and heart health.

This heart-healthy diabetes resource is here to give you simple, useful advice to help you take care of both your heart and your body’s energy systems.

Heart disease is affected by many things, and some of them can be prevented or controlled. These include high blood pressure, being overweight, high cholesterol, smoking or vaping, diabetes, drinking too much alcohol and not getting enough exercise.

Acknowledging early warning signs is important. Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, dizziness or fainting, extreme fatigue, numbness or weakness on one side of the body, leg pain while walking, swelling in the legs, slow healing sores, or difficulty breathing or speaking during activity. If any of these symptoms occur, seek care right away.

For those with diabetes, heart health deserves special attention. Diabetes more than doubles the risk of developing atherosclerosis, a condition caused by plaque buildup inside the arteries. According to the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, a healthy blood pressure is defined as a systolic reading of 120–129 mmHg and a diastolic reading below 80 mmHg (Diabetes Association Professional Practice Committee for Diabetes, 2026).

Lifestyle changes are some of the most effective tools for reducing cardiovascular risk. Adults are encouraged to aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity each week. A heart healthy diet includes 8–10 daily servings of fruits and vegetables and limiting sodium intake to fewer than 2,300 mg per day. Foods rich in soluble fiber, such as beans, lentils, peas, and oats, and heart healthy fats like olive or sunflower oil, help support healthy cholesterol levels. Controlling stress through counseling, mindfulness, movement, or other techniques provides additional benefit.

Structured diabetes support can produce a meaningful difference. Diabetes Self Management Education and Support (DSMES) and Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) help individuals build skills for daily diabetes care. Many insurance plans cover DSMES when provided through accredited programs recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) or the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES).

Taking charge of your heart health while managing diabetes doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Small, consistent changes, paired with the right education and support, can bring about meaningful improvements in your long term health. We encourage you to partner with your healthcare team, ask questions, and explore the resources available to you. Your heart matters. Every step you take toward healthier habits is a move toward a stronger future.

Jennifer O’Bryan, RN, CDCES, MLDE, is diabetes care and education manager for the University of Kentucky Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.