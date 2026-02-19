Faith Community Health Network to open free health clinic in Newport, expanding pharmacy services

By Brenna Keller

NKyTribune associate editor

Faith Community Health Network is preparing to open a free health clinic in Newport. The nonprofit has operated Faith Community Pharmacy for 23 years, where they provide free prescription medication.

The clinic is being added because Pharmacy patients have prescriptions, meaning they have seen a healthcare provider. However, a significant number of patients in Northern Kentucky are uninsured and face barriers to accessing care.

Many uninsured patients get prescriptions through hospital emergency rooms. Access to a free clinic where they can receive care and prescriptions for chronic conditions could reduce inappropriate use of emergency rooms.

There is currently no full-time free health clinic serving Northern Kentuckians. Some small clinics operate 1-2 days a week but struggle to provide ongoing care.

Faith Community Clinic is under construction on the third floor of the building that houses Faith Community Pharmacy.

The clinic is projected to open in May.

Upcoming changes to Medicaid in 2027 have been an impetus driving the opening of the clinic. The uninsured population is projected to grow substantially beginning next year. Opening in 2026 will allow Faith Community Clinic to create a solid foundation for anticipated increases in patient volume.

Faith Community Clinic opens to a reception area, which will be staffed with volunteers. The clinic will be run by a mix of paid employees, such as a clinical nurse manager, students from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine Northern Kentucky and the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy, and volunteer healthcare providers. There will also be a hospitality team to ensure patients feel comfortable.

The Clinic is designed to be indistinguishable from any other medical office. According to Executive Director Aaron Broomall, “The only difference that somebody should see when they come see us in the Pharmacy, or they come see us here in the Clinic, is that we just don’t talk about money and we don’t talk about insurance. Everything else is the same as if you go to your regular doctor.”

The clinic includes an ADA-compliant restroom, 4 fully equipped medical exam rooms, and a CLIA-approved point-of-care testing lab. The equipment for the exam rooms was donated by St. Elizabeth, including exam tables and an EKG machine. The UK College of Medicine Northern Kentucky received two grants from the Maxon Foundation, which are being used to fund the lab. There will also be social determinants of health screening for patients to assess external factors that can impact health, such as food insecurity and housing insecurity.

The unique setting of a health clinic, lab, and pharmacy all in one location puts patient convenience at the forefront. Patients who will be seen at the Clinic often work multiple jobs and may lack transportation to get to multiple appointments. The goal of Faith Community Health Network is to get as much done as possible in one visit. If a patient needs lab work done, the labs can be run while the patient is at the Clinic. They get the results and a physician will discuss their care plan. If they need medication, the Pharmacy is downstairs on the way out of the building. Broomall refers to this model as a “one-stop holistic approach.”

Faith Community Health Network is already planning for future expansion. They have space for additional exam rooms, including a dental clinic. They want to increase current health education efforts. When a patient is diagnosed with a chronic disease (like diabetes), they often need focused education beyond what can be provided in a short visit with a physician. Other plans include a dedicated physical therapy space and mental health services.

In preparation for the Clinic opening, Faith Community Health Network is recruiting volunteer clinicians. The Clinic will be operating Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., the same hours as the Pharmacy. Any clinicians interested in volunteering can visit Faith Community Health Network’s website.

They are also fundraising via a capital campaign with a $2 million target. Over $600,000 has been raised in the quiet phase of the campaign. The capital campaign will be going public soon.

The campaign is for start-up costs and capacity expansion. Faith Community Health Network does not know what the patient volume will be in the Clinic. Projections range from 1,200 – 4,000 per year. If patient volume is on the high end, they will need to be able to expand quickly. The Pharmacy will also need to expand due to additional patients coming in via the clinic.

In 2025, the Pharmacy served about 1,200 people and provided $4 million in free medication.

Regardless of how many patients are seen by Faith Community Health Network in the pharmacy or the clinic, the priority is always on promoting the dignity of the patient. Although the clinic is free, the standard of care is the same as any other medical clinic.

Broomall emphasizes, “We are first class in the way that we take care of people, and the way that we treat people, and the way that we respect them.”

Featured photo: Faith Community Care’s Newport location in Watertower Square (Photo provided)