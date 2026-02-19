Nominations are now being accepted for June 4 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards

The NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards.

For more than four decades, the annual awards have provided an opportunity to honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance, and leadership.

Honorees will be announced in late March, and the awards will be presented during the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, on June 4. The nomination deadline is March 13.

“The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards recognize visionary leaders whose achievements and service continue to shape our region and strengthen our community,” said Holly Nibert Harrison, director of the Women’s Initiative. “We celebrate women across industries and career stages who are making a meaningful impact and encourage the community to nominate a friend, mentor, or colleague whose leadership and perseverance are helping move Northern Kentucky forward. Every story shared has the power to inspire the next generation.”

The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in 1984 by the late Nancy Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. Since then, more than 250 women have been recognized for blazing trails, opening doors, or demonstrating leadership in their homes, their professions, their communities, or their state.

In addition to honoring established leaders, the program awards scholarships each year to female students at local universities in honor of Nancy Janes Boothe. Nominations for scholarships are being accepted through March 13.

More information about the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards, past honorees, and the nomination forms can be found online at nkychamber.com/womensinitiative.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce