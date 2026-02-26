GamerCat Cards to turn tabletop gaming into event to support families with medical challenges

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

A local game shop is turning cardboard cards into community impact this March, partnering with a regional nonprofit to support children and families facing medical challenges.

Robert Tomlinson’s GamerCat Cards, located in Covington, has teamed up with Rolling For Hope and AdamCon to host a charity Magic: The Gathering draft event benefiting Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

“AdamCon and GamerCat Cards share the same values of family-friendly focus and community engagement through trading card games,” Tomlinson said. “When regulars began talking about the annual event with us, we quickly knew that we wanted to support however we could.”

Rolling For Hope, an organization that unites the board gaming community to support children facing serious medical challenges, is the nonprofit behind AdamCon.

AdamCon is a free gaming convention that raises money for Cincinnati Children’s. They bring together players of board games, card games, role-playing games, miniatures, and video games in a casual, welcoming environment. All proceeds from the event support the hospital.

The upcoming draft event at GamerCat will specifically feature Magic: The Gathering, one of the top and longest-running trading card games (TCGs) in the world. Tomlinson said the event is designed for anyone with a basic understanding of how to play.

“Participant[s] do not need prior experience in playing the draft format,” he said.

Tabletop gamers can expect more than just competitive play. The evening will build connections within the local tabletop community while raising funds for a meaningful cause.

“First and foremost, participants can expect a night of great company, laughter and exciting gameplay,” he said. All participants will receive basic prize support, with top players earning specialty packs of rare and promotional cards.

Tomlinson described the tabletop gaming community as one that consistently gathers when called upon.

“This community is a strong body of people who encourage, support, and lift one another up,” he said. “When there are opportunities to help the larger community, tabletop players come out in numbers to rally support.”

Although GamerCat Cards is only about a year old, this marks the store’s first charity event — one Tomlinson hopes will be the first of many.

Supporting Cincinnati Children’s carries personal meaning for Tomlinson’s family. He and his wife have spent sleepless nights at the hospital with their son and experienced firsthand the care and compassion provided there.

“They have provided my wife and me so much comfort and peace of mind while treating our son with respect and care,” he said. “As parents, it brings us joy to know we can support others receiving that same level of peace in what can often be a very stressful and uncertain time.”

Community members who do not play Magic can still get involved by visiting RollingForHope.org to learn more about the nonprofit and AdamCon, or by helping spread the word about the fundraiser.

The charity draft event will take place at GamerCat Cards, 4337 Winston Ave. in Covington, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Interested players are encouraged to stop by the store in advance to reserve a spot.