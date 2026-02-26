Registration is now open for Adventure Crew’s 25th-anniversary Ohio River Paddle Fest August 1

Ohio River Paddlefest, the nation’s largest paddling celebration and a Cincinnati tradition, will mark its 25th anniversary this summer as a record number of participants are expected to attend the event Saturday, Aug. 1.

Local nonprofit Adventure Crew hosts Paddlefest weekend, which kicks off with the popular Outdoors for All Expo. A free community event celebrating all things outdoors, the Expo takes place the night before Paddlefest on Friday, July 31.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating a milestone anniversary of this hallmark local event,” said Miriam Wise, director of support and engagement for Adventure Crew. “Paddlefest brings the community together for a weekend of camaraderie and appreciation for the outdoors. This year, we hope that community will help us reach another milestone: Our biggest and best Paddlefest yet.”

Paddlefest brings nearly 2,000 paddlers in kayaks, canoes and SUPs to the Ohio River each August. Participants can choose between two distances to paddle on the Ohio while it’s closed to motorized traffic, making the event accessible to paddlers of all skill levels. The 9-mile paddle ends with a Finish Line Festival — featuring music, food trucks and beer — at Gilday Recreation Complex in Riverside. For a shorter adventure, the 4.5-mile paddle finishes at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati. Both paddling routes start at Schmidt Recreation Complex, 2944 Humbert Ave. in the East End.

Friday night’s pre-party, the Outdoors for All Expo, is free and open to the public. The event has grown to feature more than 70 exhibitors, including local parks, outdoor outfitters, adventure experts and environmentally minded organizations. This year’s event promises a fantastic music lineup, with Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle, Jake Speed and the Freddies, and Ma Crow and Co. taking the stage. Hands-on demos, raffles, MadTree beer and food trucks round out the list of activities designed to engage attendees of all ages. The Expo runs from 4-9:30 p.m. at Schmidt Recreation Complex. Organizations interested in exhibiting can apply on the event website.

For Saturday morning’s Paddlefest, participants can use their own boats, or they can rent them with advance registration. Those who’d like to rent a boat should sign up early: Rental boats, especially two-person boats, are limited and will sell out.

Registration for the paddle is now open. Early pricing (available through April 30) for the 9-mile paddle is $55 for adults; $25 for youth (17 and under); the 4.5-mile paddle is $50 for adults; $20 for youth. Full pricing details are available on the Paddlefest website.

Paddlefest is organized by and benefits Adventure Crew, a nonprofit that connects city teens in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures.

“Your support of Paddlefest weekend means more local kids will get access to activities like hiking, biking, skiing and paddling at no cost to them,” Wise said. “Thank you for helping us break down barriers to make the outdoors for all.”

Paddlefest organizers are currently accepting sponsorships for the event.

Adventure Crew