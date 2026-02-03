Gold Star, Children’s Theatre name finalists for annual teacher award — voting is open

Gold Star and The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati announced this year’s top 10 finalists for the Gold Star Teacher award, which recognizes educators who demonstrate a commitment to education and have made a significant contribution to their school. The 2026 Teacher of the Year is up for the people to vote on.



An annual partnership entering its seventh year, the Gold Star Teacher Award is a way to honor exemplary teachers in our community. This year’s campaign saw 590 nominations from public and private schools across the region, ranging from preschool to high school, underscoring just how valued and appreciated our region’s educators are. This year’s winner will take home a prize pack worthy of the Gold Star Teacher of the Year title, featuring more than $7,000 in prizes and experiences.



“Teachers are among the most influential forces in a student’s life, helping shape not only what they learn, but who they become,” said Gold Star President and CEO Roger David. “The nominations we receive are filled with powerful stories of encouragement, perseverance, and mentorship, all pointing to the extraordinary educators in our region. Together with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, we are honored to celebrate teachers who inspire students to believe in themselves and discover what they’re capable of achieving.”

Meet this year’s 10 finalists for the Gold Star Teacher Award:



• Brynn Clark, Pre-School Special Education, St. Rita’s School for the Deaf (Evendale)

Ms. Clark has left an indelible imprint during her four-plus years at St. Rita’s School for the Deaf in Evendale, a fact reflected in the multiple nominations she received for the Gold Star Teacher of the Year Award. Working with special needs children ages 3-7, she is revered for her creativity, patience and compassion to make children and parents alike feel supported through both challenging and celebratory moments. She was awarded the “Heart of Gold Award” for making her students feel safe and loved in her classroom.

• McKenzie Derry, First Grade, Miles Elementary School (Erlanger)

From an early age, Ms. Derry demonstrated a passion for working with children, a calling reflected in her generous spirit inside and outside the classroom. She is known for her sincerity and authenticity in the way she educates – coined a true natural at her craft. She is frequently invited to special occasions by parents in recognition of the meaningful impact she’s had on their children’s lives, and she brings light and positivity to everyone she encounters. Her classroom is a community built on trust, warmth and a deep sense of belonging.



• Jennifer Duffey, Second Grade, St. Bernadette (Amelia)

With more than 20 years’ experience in education, Mrs. Duffey is a celebrated figure at St. Bernadette and a pillar of their community. Her dedication to education was on full display when she delayed dual knee surgery so that her students wouldn’t be without their teacher. Often described as an extension of the family, she has touched scores of students and parents, creating a lasting impact over many years.



• Natalie Dunlop, Second Grade, Montgomery Elementary (Montgomery)

Now in her 13th year in education, Mrs. Dunlop follows her school’s framework of “be responsible, be respectful, be safe, be problem solvers” while adding in her own of “be kind.” Through her favorite books, she brings an energetic approach to teaching essential life skills such as compassion, empathy and kindness. Her commitment knows no boundaries, once saving a choking student by performing the Heimlich maneuver. Her deep care for others is also reflected in her classroom’s recent win in a school fundraising challenge. Through these actions and more, Mrs. Dunlop continues to change lives, inspire others, and make children feel loved, capable and supported.

• Garrette Koeninger, High School Band, Scott High School (Taylor Mill)



Known simply as “Mr. K” to many, Mr. Koeninger has led the growth of the Scott High School band into a competition program, instilling pride while inspiring an appreciation for the arts. Under his direction, the program – which had not performed as a competing marching band in nearly 20 years – now serves not only as the marching band but also as a concert group and winter ensemble. The band has earned several awards under Mr. K’s watch, with students finding a passion being the most rewarding experience.



• Alyssa McRoberts, Elementary Art K-8, St. Catharine of Siena School (Cincinnati)

Now in her second year at St. Catharine of Siena School, Ms. McRoberts has established high expectations for her students while inspiring them to hold those same expectations for themselves. In addition to securing funding for supplies that introduced students to new materials, she has co-hosted an arts showcase and is planning a family art night later this winter. As noted by her principal, Mr. Patrick Cosgrove, Ms. McRoberts’ daily work goes well beyond instruction – she inspires curiosity, builds confidence and cultivates creative thinking in every student who enters her classroom.



• Mrs. Jodi Mehlman, Fifth Grade Math, Batavia Elementary School (Batavia)

A mother of four who has taught multiple grades throughout her career, Mrs. Mehlman is known for her unwavering dedication to her students. She doesn’t believe in taking sick or personal days—a commitment reflected in the fact that she hasn’t missed a single day of work in 28 years. Her passion and perseverance are evident not only in the classroom, but in the lasting relationships she has built, as former students often stop her on the street to thank her for the impact she made on their lives. Through her example, Mrs. Mehlman continues to demonstrate that teaching is not just a profession, but a lifelong commitment to caring for, nurturing, and preparing children for the future.



• Ms. Ashley Pamer, Kindergarten, St. Vivian Catholic School (Finneytown)

Ms. Pamer’s kindergarten classroom is a place where learning feels like an adventure! During a foundational year in a student’s life, Ashley treats every day as an opportunity to shape a child’s confidence, curiosity, and sense of belonging. Known for going beyond traditional classroom lessons, she consistently lifts up her colleagues through strong communication and a deep dedication to her craft. As noted by her colleague, Mary Franzosa, Ms. Pamer is the rare kind of educator who not only instructs and inspires but leaves a lasting imprint on the hearts of every child—and adult—who enters her classroom.



• Katie Sedacca, Intervention Specialist, Mercer Elementary (Forest Hills)

Celebrated for her patience, compassion, and emotional intelligence, Mrs. Sedacca’s dedication has made her a constant for both the children she serves and their families. She has been known to console and visit students in their most trying moments both inside and outside the classroom, including a student who was hospitalized. As shared by one parent, what makes Mrs. Sedacca truly exceptional is that her care is never reserved for just one child—she brings the same energy, patience, and heart to every student she serves.



• Mary Webb, Middle School Math, Ethel M. Taylor Academy (Millvale)

As Ethel M. Taylor Academy’s DonorsChoose Ambassador, Dr. Webb works tirelessly to help teachers secure materials and resources her school cannot provide, in addition to the work she does as a mathematics instructor. Her work extends beyond the classroom by collaborating with local organizations and community members and creating an after-school tutoring program. She nurtures relationships, supporting students by attending their extracurricular activities and sparks their interest in learning by designing engaging, hands-on experiences for the classroom.



Voting runs February 2-20, and this year’s winner will be announced in March. Limit one (1) vote per person per email address and/or phone number per day through February 20.

To cast your vote for this year’s winner and for more information about the finalists, visit goldstarchili.com/goldstarteacher.