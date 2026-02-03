With 21 years at the school, Angela Turnick appointed principal at Holmes High School

Angela Turnick has been appointed permanent principal at Holmes High School.

Turnick, a Northern Kentucky native with 21 years of educational experience, has spent her entire career on the Holmes High School campus.

“I am honored and grateful to accept the role of Principal at Holmes High School,” Mrs. Turnick said. “I will continue to work diligently with our talented staff, our students, and families to keep our school moving forward, build on the successes we have celebrated recently, and pursue opportunities for growth across academics, programs, and student supports.”

Superintendent Alvin Garrison said Turnick is committed to fostering a positive and collaborative school culture that supports students and staff.

“Her leadership philosophy emphasizes trust, a shared vision, and continuous growth,” Garrison said. “She leads with responsibility, confidence, and charisma, employing data-driven strategies to identify academic growth opportunities and develop innovative solutions for the entire school community.”

Turnick balances her professional life with a rich family life. She and her husband, Kevin, are proud parents to Abigail, 16, and Zachary, 11. In her free time, Turnick enjoys traveling, playing soccer, and reading.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership (2014) and a Bachelor’s Degree in English–Secondary Education (2005) from Northern Kentucky University. She has excelled in various roles at Holmes, including as an English teacher, English Department Lead, Site-Based Decision-Making Council Member, Instructional Coach, Assistant Principal, and co-interim principal. Her expertise in curriculum and commitment to teaching excellence were recognized with the Golden Apple Award for Teaching Excellence in 2013.

“Holmes High School is a truly special place for me — I have had the extreme pleasure of serving the students and families of Covington since I began my teaching career,’’ Mrs. Turnick said. “I am committed to leading with integrity, collaboration, and a focus on every student’s success. As our students and alumni know, Once a Bulldog, Always a Bulldog.”