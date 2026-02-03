Kentucky State Police investigating two officer-involved shootings, include one in Kenton County

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Two separate office-involved shootings over the weekend in Kenton and Franklin counties, each of which resulted in a death, are being investigated by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT)

The first one took place shortly before 6 p.m. (ET) on Saturday in Frankfort.

According to the KSP, the preliminary investigation indicates officers from the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a shots fired call at a residence on Ridgeview Drive. Upon their arrival, officers encountered Bryan Radford, 56, of Hopkinsville.

He allegedly entered the residence and re-emerged armed with a handgun. Officers discharged their agency-issued weapons, fatally striking Radford. First aid was attempted, but he died of his injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

The second officer-involved shooting occurred on Sunday, around 7:30 a.m. in Kenton County.

The preliminary investigation determined officers from the Independence Police Department and the Kenton County Police Department were responding to a call from David Works, 62, who was threatening self-harm at a residence on Sharpsburg Drive. Upon their arrival, officers attempted to contact Works. A short time later, he emerged from the residence with a firearm.

Once again, officers discharged their agency-issued weapons, striking Works. First aid was attempted at the scene, but he died from his injuries as well. No officers were injured during that incident as well.



The investigations into each of the incidents remain ongoing.

The KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the state as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. State Police say they are committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation.