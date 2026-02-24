Goodwill stores are bucking trend ; thriving in today’s economy, with bargains, social purpose

By Andy Furman

Move over Wal Mart – you, too Costco. There’s a new consumer shift underway.

Ready? Goodwill. Yes, it’s a shocker, but it’s true.

Goodwill, with its social purpose business model, is experiencing record growth. According to published reports, 2025 revenues exceeded $7 billion across its 3,400-plus North American stories, driven by consumers stretching budgets amid inflation and economic uncertainty.

That surge was noted recently in the New York Times and reflects a shift toward second- hand shopping for value, sustainability, and trend-seeking, particularly among young consumers.

One person who has seen that change is Mark Hiemstra, president and CEO of Ohio Valley Goodwill.

“I’ve been with Goodwill 31 years,” Hiemstra told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I’m from Sandusky, Ohio. Growing up on Perkins Avenue, the Goodwill trailer was a bad representation of the organization. I was about 10 at the time.”

In fact, Hiemstra remembers his parents telling him not to shop there – “It’s for poor people,” he remembered.

Times certainly have changed. For Goodwill and for Hiemstra.

The former high school wrestling coach – he coached for 20 years — joined Goodwill and worked in Austin, Texas, and Bowling Green, Ohio and moved to the Ohio Valley operation at their Woodlawn location a little over five years ago.

That Woodlawn location is the area’s largest – 20,000 square feet, open seven days – 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

“We changed the perception,” he said. “In fact, even if it is perceived Goodwill is for the poor, they do deserve to shop in the same place as everyone else. We’re for everybody.”

In an economy where Macy’s is closing stores, economy shops like Ollie’s, Dollar General and Dollar Store are expanding, Hiemstra said. In short, high inflation and rising costs for essentials – groceries, rent – are driving foot traffic to thrift stores, this according to the Seattle Times.

Thrifting has become mainstream, with Gen Z leveraging platforms like TikTok to showcase second hand finds. Thrift stores, Hiemstra reminds, are some of the only places that can offer a five dollar T-shirt and jeans for around $15.

“We don’t import goods manufactured abroad,” he said, “We are protected from tariff-related price increases.”

The proof is in the cash registers.

“Second hand stores are benefiting from many of the same forces we’re seeing across the broader economy,” Michelle Meyer, chief economist of the MasterCard Economics Institute, told the New York Times. “Consumers are becoming far more value-conscious.”

Goodwill is a nonprofit business that relies on donations and its retail stores to fund its programs, which include career skills training, education, and community programs for those in need, the New York Times reported. It also offers services for formerly incarcerated people to re-enter the work force. It’s commitment to its special workforce and to job-training is simply part of its DNA.

“We have filled in,” Hiemstra says, “where government hasn’t supported people with disabilities.”

The Woodlawn location spans 16 acres, has 20 workers – 35 in their retail store – and 20 of those in job training, Hiemstra notes.

“We pick them up and drop them off for work daily.”

Goodwill collects about six billion pounds of goods per year, nationally.

“Three to four percent of our retail is from donations,” Hiemstra said. “In a great economy, we’ll get great donations. But when the economy slows, the donations may slow but we’ll see more customers. We’re here to create donations and shopping opportunities.

“Our customer demos are Walmart and Target.”

Due to high demand, Goodwill plans to add 50-100 new stories this year, says the San Francisco Examiner.

The Northern Kentucky Goodwill stores are:

Bellevue, 15 Donnermeyer Drive

Cold Spring Donation Center, Alexandria Pike

Florence Goodwill, 7855 Tanners Lane

(note the Florence store has been temporarily closed due to a broken water main)

Hebron Donation Center, 2025 Northside Drive

Independence Goodwill Store, 6435 Taylor Mill Road

The Ohio Valley boasts 21 stores, with a 22nd planned for the Bridgewater/Hamilton area this year, Hiemstra says. “We’re looking to expand in Northern Kentucky as well, perhaps in 2027. Our online auction site also experienced its biggest year (2025) ever.”

Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries has been putting people to work for over 107 years, and since 1916 OVG has served individuals with disabilities and other challenging social-economic obstacles to employment throughout the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.

The trend signifies that while consumers are still spending, they are becoming more strategic and cautious with their money.