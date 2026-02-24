OneQuest Health announces $1 million investment from the Yung Family Foundation

OneQuest Health on Monday announced a $1 million investment from the Yung Family Foundation.

The gift is one of the largest contributions in the organization’s nearly 150-year history and represents a vote of confidence in the new OneQuest Health mission and its commitment to the Commonwealth, and beyond. Derek Haught of the Yung Family Foundation will also be joining the OneQuest Health Foundation board.

The funding will immediately translate into exciting, necessary interventions that will support both residential and outpatient clients currently receiving care. Specifically, the investment will be allocated across three critical areas:

• Infrastructure Enhancement: Funding vital maintenance repairs and facility upgrades. • Digital Access: Accelerating telehealth and digital-first enhancements to create an easier path to mental health for thousands impacted every year. • Talent Strategy: Direct support for talent attraction and retention—one of the biggest challenges currently facing healthcare providers across Kentucky and the nation.

“We are incredibly grateful to Derek Haught and the Yung Family Foundation for their generous and impactful investment,” said Rick Wurth, chief executive officer of OneQuest Health. “This gift is more than financial support; it is a profound affirmation of our mission and our vision for integrated, proactive health care. The Yung Family Foundation is building capacity in Kentucky at a time when it’s most needed, and their partnership ensures we can continue to deliver on the promise of easier, better mental health support for our community.”

The Yung Family Foundation has long expressed a desire to bolster healthcare capacity in Kentucky, a commitment that aligns perfectly with OneQuest Health’s regional focus. The Foundation’s interest in sustained partnership is underscored by its plans for Derek Haught to join the OneQuest Health Foundation board. In recognition of this transformative contribution, the Yung Family Foundation will also be honored as the “Bridge Builder of the Year” at OneQuest Health’s upcoming annual breakfast fundraising event.

“The Yung Family Foundation invested in OneQuest Health, noting its legacy in our community dating back to 1880 but also recognizing that this organization had a true appetite and plan to transform its future,” said Derek Haught, Yung Familty Foundation director. “Integrated mental healthcare services provided in a wide continuum of care—and with a compassionate commitment to vulnerable populations—was a vision our board embraced and wanted to support. This gift represents a multi-year commitment to ensuring that Northern Kentucky families have world-class behavioral and mental health services available right here, close to home.”

