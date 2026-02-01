Government briefs: Roundup of news from Campbell County, Boone County, Villa Hills

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Campbell County Mayors Group

Mayors in cities all over Campbell County gathered at the Campbell County building this week to listen to Fort Wright Mayor Dave Hatter put on his tin foil hat and execute a brief tour of the world of the hacker. The group recognized Data Privacy Week and also Identity Theft Awareness Week. They heard about some of the basic ways they can look out for thieves and hackers, especially since most of them not only have to protect their cities, but also their own businesses.

Certain basic rules were laid out, such as, unless you know for absolute certain that it is legit, never use a QR code, because they are vehicles for information. Another rule, don’t use the same password, which should be a no-brainer, but many people don’t know exactly what to do to help with the massive amount of passwords required in the computer/business world.

Hatter recommends a password manager, and he did say while it is difficult to get used to, the manager programs are very definitely worth it. He also recommends two factor authentication, or multi-factor authentication. He stressed fundamentals of cyber hygiene, and said insurance companies look for five things–multifactor authentication, applying zero trust principles, using extended detection and response (XDR) and antimalware, always keeping up to date, and protecting the data.

Hatter told the group thieves and hackers in many countries are always looking for more ways to get people and companies to give them their data so they can steal money. To sum up, Hatter said he would never be able to give them even a quarter of all the information they need in the half hour he had, but he invited anyone to call him if they had specific questions and he would do his best to help them.

Other speakers came to talk to the mayors. Campbell County Superintendent Dr. Shelli Wilson,and Associate Superintendent Adam Ritter talked about the Campbell County school system, and what makes them stand apart from other school systems.

Principal Carolyn Stewart from the Campbell County Area Technology Center came to tell the mayors what is new at the Technology center.

The next meeting of the Campbell County Mayors’ Group will be on April 28, and then they will meet again on October 27.

BOONE COUNTY FISCAL COURT

Boone County Engineer and Assistant County Administrator Rob Franxman along with Harry Anness, General Manager of the Boone County Water District gave a report to the Boone County Fiscal Court on how the county is doing toward their goal of bringing water to all the rural areas of the entire county.

Franxman reported that Rural Water 2.0 is complete and at a cost of $10 million, they have been able to bring water to 294 homes. They are now working to complete 3.0 through seven of the sections of the project.

Anness said that 3.0 is mostly cross-country routes, while four and five will end around Petersburg, although there are individual phases. He went on to say that their goals are to finish 3.0, and finish Petersburg. The Fiscal Court has allocated money to finish these jobs; in total, there will be $5,031,800 added to other monies to make an end number of $15.5 million.

Judge Executive Gary Moore was pleased with the numbers, explaining to the court that the money is now going farther.

“These are the final loops which we have been working on for some time,” said Moore. “These are also opening the possibility of side roads which wasn’t a possibility before. Now we have done our best, and the end is in sight. Because of the efficiency demonstrated so far, we can now re-allocate $5 million to expedite other projects.”

After some questions from the commissioners about reassurance that people who signed up for the water will indeed get their water at some point, Commissioners voted to re-allocate the money so that more streets will be included.

The first reading of an ordinance approving text amendments to regulate and define commercial parking and identify zoning districts where these uses can be allowed was held, but a lady from Chavez properties came and proposed even more enhanced standards. Judge Moore said the court would consider what she proposed, and will decide whether to let the first reading stand as is, or, if they want to adopt her suggestions, another first reading would be held.

The long-debated street trade with the state of Kentucky to swap Hicks Pike to the Kentucky Cabinet in exchange for Chambers road was taken off the table and finally approved unanimously.

Another resolution passed which authorizes Judge Moore to execute a build grant with the Federal Highway Administration for the design and the environmental clearance of the Limaburg corridor. In June of 2024 the court accepted a federal grant for the project, which is estimated to cost $4.275 million. FHWA will pay for over $2.9 million, the state Economic Development Cabinet will pay for over $850,000, and CVG will contribute $265,000. This means that the county will only have to pay for a little under 5 percent of the original $4.275 million.

A final resolution passed which authorizes the demolition of an unsafe structure on Point Pleasant road in Hebron. The owner apparently agreed that it is unsafe but he cannot pay for the demolition, so the county will tear it down and the cost will be added in a lien on the property.

VILLA HILLS

Villa Hills Council listened to the Crescent Springs/Villa Hills Fire Authority Treasurer Jim Cahill outline a request for money, since by his estimations the fire department will run out of money this year.

“I don’t want you to vote on anything tonight,” he said last week at the council meeting. “I just want to make you aware of where we are. I am projecting that we will run out of money this fiscal year.”

He said he has to present a budget to both mayors of Crescent Springs and Villa Hills by the end of February. He attributed the lack of funds to the extreme increases in equipment, as well as the increasing scarcity of firefighters throughout the Greater Cincinnati area.

Cahill told council that the fire authority started out with volunteers, and then gradually went into paid firefighters, increasing the numbers. But, he said, other departments pay a full time rate, and even with overtime, they are finding they cannot compete.

Cahill said he will ask for $300,000 from the two cities to help the department pay their mortgage as well as payroll.

Villa Hills Mayor Heather Jansen explained that since the fire department has grown, they are no longer volunteer only and are quickly picking up part time and full time employees. She said that council asked Cahill to come and explain why they would be asking for more money this year as they do every year due to the growing pains of gradually becoming a paid fire department.

She said the city hasn’t even begun to draft the budget for this fiscal year, and although council member Scott Ringo keeps council up on all that is happening at the fire department, they wanted Cahill to come and talk to council in person