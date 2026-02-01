KY Department of Education unveils video series highlighting assessment, accountability work

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is releasing a series of videos highlighting the revolutionary things happening in Kentucky classrooms with local assessments and accountability.

The videos document the work done by KDE, the Kentucky United We Learn Council and districts across the Commonwealth to explore new ways of incorporating vibrant learning experiences into the classroom while emphasizing collaboration with the community and innovation on how we approach assessments.

“Residents from across the state have let us know what they want to see in Kentucky’s classrooms, and we are committed to pursuing these priorities,” said Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher.

Since 2020, thousands of Kentuckians have shared their expectations for Kentucky’s classrooms by filling out surveys, joining town hall meetings or taking part in the Kentucky United We Learn Council.

KDE’s efforts to reimagine the Commonwealth’s assessment and accountability systems also have included pilot programs focused on fostering innovation and through greater local flexibility, beginning with community-driven portraits of a learner. These sets of high-level competencies can help guide communities and districts in the design of local measures of quality (formerly called local accountability systems). Even though districts are not required to create their own portrait of a learner, 155 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts have developed – or are in the process of developing – a set of competencies for their students to achieve before graduation.

“By providing students with vibrant learning opportunities that equip them for success, we are contributing to a better future for Kentucky,” Fletcher said.

The videos, which are being released over KDE’s social media channels, go over the work in more detail and also feature testimonials from stakeholders involved in the work, including Shelby County, which has developed its own portrait of a graduate.

As the 2026 legislative session started, House Bill (HB) 257 was filed, which builds on much of the work conducted by the Kentucky United We Learn Council. For more details on the bill, view the rundown of HB 257 on Kentucky Teacher.

Kentucky Department of Education