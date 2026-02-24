GSE to present next Collegiate Pitch competition February 28 at Covington’s SparkHaus

Kentucky’s next generation of founders and innovators will take the stage on February 28 as student entrepreneurs from across the commonwealth compete during Collegiate Pitch, the state’s largest intercollegiate business pitch competition.

The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) will host the spirited contest beginning at noon at SparkHaus, Covington’s new entrepreneurial co-working hub designed to support startups and innovators.

The public is invited to attend this free event and cheer on Kentucky’s future business leaders as they pitch their ideas and field questions from a panel of entrepreneurial judges. This year’s competition features 17 teams representing eight Kentucky colleges and universities, competing for funding and recognition in two categories: the Exploratory Track for early-stage business ideas and the Developed Track for businesses closer to being launched or already operating. To be eligible for prize money, businesses must be based in Kentucky as they grow over the coming years.

“Being an entrepreneur takes courage, ambition and resilience,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I’m proud to see so many young Kentuckians passionate about pursuing their dreams, and excited to see how these bright students build the businesses that shape the future and create good jobs for our people.”

Due to a record-setting number of submissions, GSE has added a third, non-competitive Feedback Track for the first time ever. This new track allows additional student teams to gain pitching experience and receive invaluable feedback from entrepreneurial experts. The Feedback Track will take place before the competitive pitch event, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., and will feature up to eight teams from across the state.

“From early ideas to scalable ventures, GSE is committed to supporting student entrepreneurs at every stage,” said Anne Jewell, GSE’s president and CEO. “The addition of the Feedback Track reflects both the growing interest in entrepreneurship across Kentucky campuses and our mission to expand access to meaningful, hands-on learning experiences.”

The pitch competition officially kicks off at noon, pausing midway for a 60-minute networking session, giving students, judges, mentors, and community members time to connect. Winners will be announced at the event’s conclusion.

GSE Collegiate Pitch event schedule: 12:00 p.m. – Welcome and opening remarks, Pitch Competition begins Exploratory Track (Session I) 12:10 p.m. – Cramly – University of Louisville

12:24 p.m. – Rooted Syrups – Northern Kentucky University

12:38 p.m. – Brutalito’s Infernal Tortillas – Sullivan University

12:52 p.m. – LotWays – University of Kentucky

1:06 p.m. – StoryCare AI – Sullivan University

1:20 p.m. – CochleoFit – Midway University Exploratory Track (Session II) 1:44 p.m. – Commencement Closet – University of Kentucky

1:58 p.m. – ProCut – Midway University

2:12 p.m. – Brush Hour – Sullivan University

2:26 p.m. – Maplewood Residential Development – University of the Cumberlands

2:40 p.m. – The Dapper Kernel – Campbellsville University 3:00 p.m. – Networking Opportunity Developed Track 4:05 p.m. – Claustrum Design – University of Louisville

4:23 p.m. – Tableful – Northern Kentucky University

4:41 p.m. – Suite Maverick – Sullivan University

4:59 p.m. – EdgeTrack Solutions – University of Kentucky

5:17 p.m. – Wav-Aid – Kentucky State University

5:35 p.m. – Sunny Sign Up – Northern Kentucky University 5:53 p.m. – Judges Deliberate 6:25 p.m. – Winners Announced

Learn more about Collegiate Pitch and GSE’s programs for Kentucky high school and college students at kentuckygse.com.

Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs