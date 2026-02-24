Walton-Verona girls win first 32nd District tournament game in three years with five underclassmen in lineup

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The one-and-done hex Walton-Verona girls basketball teams endured in postseason playoff games over the last three years was broken Monday when the Bearcats posted a 47-36 win over Grant County in the semifinals of the 32nd District tournament on their home floor.

Instead of trudging to the locker room with tears in their eyes, Walton-Verona’s players left the court with beaming smiles, knowing they will advance to next week’s 8th Region tournament no matter what they do in the district championship game against Simon Kenton at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“I remember last year we didn’t (get to region) and it did not feel good, now it feels good,” said freshman guard Ava Hargett, one of five underclassmen in Walton-Verona’s starting lineup.

Hargett finished the game with an impressive stat line that included 10 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. The Bearcats made a total of 11 steals and their zone defense was so effective that Grant County ended up shooting 30.9 percent (13 of 42) from the field.

The Braves’ only double figure scorer was junior point guard Olivia Ginn with 16 points, but she made only one field goal in the fourth quarter.

“I think we played defense a lot better,” Hargett said. “And we really kept our eye on Olivia and made that our point of emphasis, so I think that helped.”

Midway through the second quarter, Ginn was fouled while attempting a 3-point shot. She made all three free throws to tie the score, 14-14, but the Bearcats responded with an 8-3 run to open up a 22-17 halftime lead. Junior center Ava Kendall made two field goals and a free throw to help put her team back on top.

Junior guard Elin Logue’s third 3-pointer put Walton-Verona ahead, 33-27, going into the fourth quarter.

After Grant County pulled to within two points, 33-31, on a basket by senior Ella Miller, the Bearcats ran off 10 straight to secure the win.

“Going into the fourth quarter, I’m not sure what the lead was, but at the beginning of the year we wouldn’t have been able to maintain that,” said Walton-Verona coach Rianna Gayheart. “We were able to stretch it a little bit today, so I just think it’s their maturity as the season has gone on.”

Sophomore guard Nova Dryden made five free throws during the 10-0 run to finish with 10 points. In the final seconds, Logue made a pair of of freebies to reach 11 points. Walton-Verona ended up shooting 37 percent (15 of 41) from the field and had a 12-5 scoring advantage at the line.

Simon Kenton, the top-ranked team in the 8th Region, routed Williamstown, 72-14, in the other 32nd District semifinal game on Monday. During the regular season, Simon Kenton defeated Walton-Verona, 74-45. Gayheart said taking care of the ball is going to be “absolutely huge” for her team in the rematch.

WALTON-VERONA 8 14 11 14 — 47

GRANT COUNTY 5 12 10 9 — 36

WALTON-VERONA (18-12): Logue 3 2 11, Kendall 4 1 9, Monday 0 1 1, Von Handorf 2 1 6, Hargett 4 2 10, Dryden 2 5 10. Totals: 15 12 47.

GRANT COUNTY (14-13): Ray 2 0 5, Rose 2 0 5, Ginn 5 5 16, Wills 3 0 8, Miller 1 0 2. Totals: 13 5 36.

Three-point goals: WV — Logue 3, Von Handorf, Dryden. GC — Wills 2, Ginn, Utter, Ray.

Girls basketball district tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Cooper vs. Boone County, 5:45 p.m.

Ryle vs. Conner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Notre Dame vs. Holmes, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Highlands vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship game: Campbell County vs. Brossart, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball district tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Ryle vs. Boone County, 5:45 p.m.

Conner vs. Cooper, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Lloyd vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Dixie Heights vs. St. Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Tuesday

Brossart vs. Scott, 5:35 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.