‘Hazardous weather’ — subzero temperatures throughout the week, expect some snow

Staff report

The National Weather Service has Northern Kentucky under a “hazardous weather” outlook, with subzero wind chill values through Saturday.

Very light snow is possible today which could cause some slick spots. Accumulating show is expect Tuesday and snow is likely again Thursday night into Friday.

The high today is expected to be 32 degrees.

Through Thursday, the weather looks like this:

Drive carefully if you have to be out — and beware of ‘black ice.’ Dress warmly and in layers.

Dangerously cold temperatures pose a threat to Kentuckians, says the Kentucky Emergency Management office. Freezing temperatures will continue throughout the week. Kentuckians need to avoid being outdoors as much as possible as dangerously cold weather could cause frostbite or hypothermia in as little as 10 minutes.

If you have immediate needs that are not life-threatening during #WinterStorm, call the Commonwealth’s Disaster Call Center (also called the Rapid Needs Assessment) at: 502-607-6665

FOR ANY LIFE-THREATENING EMERGENCY CALL 9-1-1

Immediate Non-Life-Threatening needs include: power is out or inconsistent; no heat or very little heat; individuals with medical needs or disabilities; no food or unable to cook; no or very little drinking water; unable to leave house due to weather and no transportation; phone issues; unable to leave vehicle; checking on a loved one; and more.