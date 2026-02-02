NKY’s Widmer’s Cleaners joings the Tide Cleaners Family, same staff remains

A local dry-cleaning staple is getting a fresh, bright orange makeover. The Northern Kentucky Widmer’s Cleaners location (3074 Dixie Highway) has officially joined the Tide Cleaners family. Consolidated Cleaners, one of the largest franchise groups within the Tide Cleaners network, acquired the location along with six others.

While the name on the sign is changing, the faces behind the counter remain the same. Tide Cleaners has retained all existing Widmer’s staff and is currently hiring for additional positions.

With the integration into the Tide Cleaners family, customers at this location can now access the Tide Cleaners mobile app, allowing them to schedule home pickup and delivery, track orders in real-time, and join the Tide Rewards program for exclusive coupons and savings. Northern Kentuckians will also start seeing new Tide delivery vans in the area.

Beyond convenience, Tide is prioritizing the planet. The location has transitioned to GreenEarth® Cleaning solvent, a liquid silicone-based alternative to traditional dry-cleaning methods.

Over the next several months, the Northern Kentucky location will undergo renovations that will incorporate an open lobby concept, upfront pricing, and installation of modern, high-efficiency machinery to handle increased volume with faster turnaround times.

Leading the transition is a familiar face to the region. Dave Howard, a Cincinnati native and Northern Kentucky University (NKU) alumnus, is overseeing the integration in his role as Regional Director.

“This transition is about more than just a new sign on the door; it’s about bringing the best possible garment care to northern Kentucky,” says Dave Howard, Regional Director of Tide Cleaners. “We are making investments with our equipment and our pickup and delivery capabilities, but our biggest asset remains our staff. We’re modernizing the customer experience, but the friendly face who knows your name isn’t going anywhere.”