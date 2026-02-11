Health bills on the move in week five of the legislative session

By Melissa Patrick

Kentucky Health News

Health bills continue to move in week five of the legislative session. Here are some of them:

• Fluoride in drinking water – House Bill 103, sponsored by Rep. Mark Hart, R-Falmouth, would allow officials at local water systems to opt out of adding fluoride to their water supply. The House passed the measure on Feb. 5 with a committee substitute on a 67-29 vote. It now resides in the Senate for its consideration. Click here to read more about this bill in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

• Hearing aids – HB 164, sponsored by Rep. Samara Heavrin, R- Leitchfield, would increase the coverage amounts that health insurance plans provide for purchasing hearing aids and related services for minors. The House passed the bill on Monday, 93-0. It now resides in the Senate for its consideration.

• Eating disorders – HB 169, sponsored by Rep. Ken Fleming, R-Louisville, calls on health insurance plans that provide behavioral or mental health care coverage to also provide coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of feeding or eating disorders. HB 169 passed out of the House on Feb. 3, 95-0, with a committee substitute. It now resides in the Senate for its consideration.

• Workplace violence — HB 188, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Jackson, R-Bowling Green, would expand the scope of assault in the third degree to include healthcare workers in jails, penitentiaries, and local or state correctional or detention facilities. It passed out of the House on Feb. 5, 97-0, with a floor amendment. It now resides in the Senate for its consideration.

• Cigar bars – HB 194, sponsored by Rep. Chris Lewis, R-Louisville, would create clear guidelines for cigar bars to operate in local communities, including certain requirements related to smoke exposure, age limits and revenue thresholds, among others. HB 194 passed out of the House Feb. 3, 69-24, with a committee substitute. It now resides in the Senate for its consideration. Click here to learn more about this bill in the Kentucky Lantern.

• Veteran PTSD – HB 369, sponsored by Rep. Scott Sharp, R-Ashland, would add post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of medical conditions that allow veterans to qualify for hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The House voted in favor of the measure on Feb. 9, 93-0. It now resides in the Senate for its consideration.

• Alzheimer’s disease — HB 393, sponsored by Rep. Rebecca Raymer, R-Morgantown, would require the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders (ADRD) Advisory Council to develop, implement and disseminate a health care provider toolkit on early detection and diagnosis. It passed out of the House on Feb. 3, 95-0. It now resides in the Senate for its consideration.



• Locally-grown food – Senate Bill 5, sponsored by Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, would make it easier for Kentucky schools to purchase locally-grown food for student meals. It seeks to lift some procurement requirements and better connect students with the agricultural economy. The bill passed out of the Senate on Feb. 5, 38-0, and now resides in the House for its consideration. Click here to learn more about this bill in Kentucky Today.

• Trauma centers – SB 12, sponsored by Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, seeks to allow more of Kentucky’s hospitals to be designated as Level IV trauma centers, particularly in rural areas of the commonwealth that are facing shortages in health care. Among several changes, the bill would ease some of the staffing standards required in current law. The Senate passed the bill on Feb. 5, 27-11. It now resides in the House for its consideration.