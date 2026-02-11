NKY Chamber recognizes Pompilio’s Restaurant with NKY Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented Pompilio’s Restaurant with a Northern Kentucky Community Award during a recent Eggs ‘N Issues event. The award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region to recognize their positive impact on the community.

Pompilio’s was founded in April 1933 by the Pompilio family. In 1982, the Mazzei family took ownership of the restaurant, still maintaining the legacy built by the Pompilio family while adding some of their own flair to the menu.

Pompilio’s has long been a cornerstone of the community, earning national recognition in the 1980s when it served as a filming location for major motion pictures, including the Academy Award-winning Rain Man starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman. While its Hollywood moments helped put it on the map, the restaurant’s enduring impact stems from its commitment to the community – from its early accessibility via electric trolley lines to its 2020 effort to preserve a neighboring longtime business, Sweet Tooth Candy and Ice Cream.

“Pompilio’s has been part of the fabric of our community for more than 90 years and truly feels like family,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “The Mazzei family has done an exceptional job of carrying the legacy forward, honoring the original Pompilio family while creating a place that brings generations together. Their impact reaches far beyond the table, and we are thrilled to recognize them with the Northern Kentucky Community Award. Mangia!”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce