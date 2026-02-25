Interact for Health opens funding for Rural Investment Strategy in Greater Cincinnati region

By Brenna Keller

NKyTribune associate editor

Interact for Health has opened applications for its Rural Investments for 2026. Fourteen of the 20 counties in Interact for Health’s service area are considered rural. In Kentucky, those counties are Bracken, Gallatin, Grant, and Pendleton.

Interact for Health is an independent foundation which aims to ensure that all people in Greater Cincinnati have a just opportunity to live their healthiest lives. They accomplish this work through grantmaking and other collaborative activities.

Rural Investments in 2026 include two rounds of the Rural Changemaker Grant, rolling event sponsorship opportunities, and networking at Rural Community Connection events.

“For the past three years, our Rural Investment Strategy has allowed us to forge new partnerships, learn from rural leaders, and invest in creative, community-led solutions,” said Kate Schroder, President and CEO of Interact for Health. “Together, with our partners and community members, we’re fostering belonging and connection across Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.”

The first Rural Community Connection event will be on Thursday, March 19 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at Main Street Gardens in Williamstown. Staff from Interact for Health, members of the Rural Community Council, and prior Rural Changemaker Grant recipients will attend the event. More information can be found here. Similar events will also be held in Ohio and Indiana.

Limited funding is available for sponsoring community events in rural areas. An organization can receive a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $5,000 per year in sponsorship.

Applications are reviewed monthly. Organizations are encouraged to apply for funding two months before an event. For more information, see Interact for Health’s Event Sponsorship page.

The goal of the Rural Changemaker Grant is to fund work promoting health and well-being in the rural regions of Interact for Health’s service area. Through two rounds of funding, $600,000 will be awarded. Grants will range from $10,000 – $70,000 for 12 – 18 months. At least three organizations will be awarded per round.

The request for proposals is open for the first round of funding. The deadline for the first round is April 14. The deadline for the second round will be September 8. Additional information can be found on Interact for Health’s Open Funding page.

Interact for Health hopes their Rural Investment Strategy will strengthen partnerships and improve health in local rural communities.