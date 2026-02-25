KSP joins Operation SafeDRIVE, designed to reduce crashes involving commercial motor vehicles

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) division has joined law enforcement agencies nationwide through Thursday for Operation SafeDRIVE, a high-visibility initiative designed to reduce crashes involving commercial motor vehicles.

Operation SafeDRIVE, short for Distracted, Reckless, Impaired, Visibility Enforcement, is supported by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and focuses on identifying unsafe driving behaviors by both commercial and passenger vehicle drivers. These behaviors are among the leading contributors to serious and fatal crashes on interstate and highway systems.

Throughout the three-day operation, KSP’s CVE officers will increase enforcement on designated portions of Kentucky interstates, and CVE inspection activities will rise across the commonwealth, including at weigh stations. Additionally, select KSP Posts are dedicating resources to enhance this initiative.

Officer Steven Douglas, East Commercial Vehicle Enforcement spokesperson, said the initiative plays a critical role in improving roadway safety for everyone.

“Commercial vehicle drivers spend countless hours on Kentucky’s roads, and their safety is directly connected to the actions of surrounding motorists,” Ofc. Douglas said. “Operation SafeDRIVE allows us to address preventable behaviors that put lives at risk and reinforces the shared responsibility we all have when traveling alongside large vehicles.”

KSP encourages motorists to keep the following safety tips in mind when driving near commercial vehicles:

• Give trucks room to maneuver: Large vehicles make wide turns and need additional space to change lanes safely.

• Stay focused and distraction-free: Avoid using mobile devices or engaging in activities that take your attention off the road, especially around commercial traffic.

• Use caution in work zones and high-traffic corridors: Reduced speeds and increased congestion can limit stopping distance for large vehicles.

• Be patient during passing maneuvers: If a truck is traveling at a steady pace, avoid aggressive passing or sudden lane changes.

This initiative aligns with the FMCSA’s national “Our Roads, Our Safety” campaign, which educates all drivers on safe practices for sharing the road with large vehicles.