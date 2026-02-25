River City school districts partner to provide pre-k, kindergarten registration resources for families

Superintendents from six River City school districts in Northern Kentucky have come together to launch a program designed to help families prepare for preschool and kindergarten registration and support kindergarten readiness across the community. The collaborative effort includes Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, and Southgate public schools.

The collaborative effort includes Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, and Southgate and is aligned with the Read Ready Network, a community-wide early literacy initiative that connects families, schools, libraries, and local partners with resources and tools to build early learning skills and foster kindergarten readiness.

Read Ready started as a city-based effort in Covington and has expanded in the past year to include Ludlow, Newport, Dayton, Bellevue and now Southgate, creating a unified regional network focused on early learning and community collaboration. This coordinated approach helps children from birth through age 5 build the foundational skills needed for successful transitions into kindergarten and beyond.

By creating one centralized, family-friendly set of information, district leaders aim to make it easier for families to take the first step in their child’s education.

“Kindergarten readiness is a shared responsibility, and it starts long before the first day of school,” said the River City superintendents in a joint statement. “By working together across district lines, we are making it easier for families to access timely, accurate information and connect with the resources that help children thrive.”

2026-2027 preschool and kindergarten registration information

Below is current preschool and kindergarten registration information for River City school districts. Families are encouraged to attend registration events in their resident district and bring any required documentation, such as proof of residency, birth certificates, and immunization records.

Ludlow Independent Schools

Kindergarten/Preschool Registration Date: March 4. Registration Times: 8:30–9:30 a.m.; 2:15–3:15 p.m.; 5–6 p.m. Registration Location: Ludlow Independent Schools Multipurpose Room on the corner of Elm St. and Adela Ave. Pre-registration Link: Ludlow Preschool and Kindergarten Pre-registration Eligibility Notes: Children who turn 5 by August 1, should enroll in Kindergarten. All four-year old children who live in Ludlow are encouraged to attend Ludlow Preschool. Three-year old children may qualify. Please plan to attend to find out more information.

Covington Independent Public Schools

Preschool/Kindergarten Registration Date: Currently open online Registration Time(s): Anytime online or can call the District Enrollment Center, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Registration Information Link: www.covington.kyschools.us Kindergarten Information: Kindergarten registration can be completed online through the OLR SYSTEM. Caregivers may also visit or call the District Enrollment Center for assistance: 212 Levassor Place in Covington (near Holmes High School) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. (before or after-hours appointments available by request) After the application is submitted in OLR, the caregiver will be contacted by an enrollment clerk to complete the registration process. Families are encouraged to visit their child’s elementary school for a tour and to learn more. Events for registration: • Glenn O. Swing: Kindergarten Registration and Art show

Thursday March 19.

5-6 p.m.

501 W. 19th Street, Covington • John G. Carlisle Elementary: Kindergarten Registration and JGC Sneaker Dance

Thursday, April 2

5:45- 6:45 p.m.

910 Holman Avenue, Covington • Latonia Elementary: Kindergarten Registration and LES Wax Museum and STEAM Event

Wednesday, March 11,

4-5:30 p.m.

3901 Huntington Avenue, Covington • Ninth District Elementary: Kindergarten Registration and Read Across America and Read Like a Viking Scholastic Book Fair

Thursday, March 2

3:30-6:30 p.m.

2800 Indiana Avenue, Covington • Sixth District Elementary: Kindergarten Registration and the SDE School Carnival

Friday April 17,

5-8 p.m.

1901 Maryland Avenue, Covington Information on School Registration State law requires children between the ages of 6 and 16 to attend school. Any child who becomes 5 years of age on or before August 1 is eligible for kindergarten in Covington Independent Public Schools.

Newport Independent Schools

Preschool/Kindergarten Registration Date: Registration begins March 18. Registration Time(s): 5-7 p.m. Registration Location: New enrollments are encouraged to come to our open house on Wednesday, March 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. to register your child for kindergarten, see classrooms, play games, and receive resources for the child’s transition into kindergarten. Registration Link: www.newportwildcats.org Children who turned 5 by August 1st should enroll in kindergarten. Families that are interested in preschool are welcome to attend the open house. Newport Schools checks eligibility and enroll in preschool for next year. Children must be age four on or before August 1 to attend. Children age three may qualify based on suspected/identified disability. Speech/language screenings will be available for all preschool and incoming kindergarten students who come to the open house. The event is open to all Newport families with a preschool or incoming kindergarten student.

Bellevue Independent Schools

Preschool/Kindergarten Registration Date: March 4; Preschool Screenings will take place May 13-15. For more information regarding preschool screening please call 859-341-2473 extension 314. Registration Time(s): 3:30-5:30 p.m. Registration Location:Grandview Elementary, 500 Grandview Avenue, Bellevue During registration, families will have the opportunity to meet teachers, receive information and other materials, ask questions, connect with support staff, and tour our facilities. Registration Link: www.bellevue.kyschools.us Children who turn five by August 1 and live in Bellevue will be eligible to enroll in kindergarten. Out of district students will need to complete the out of district application to be reviewed for potential enrollment.

Dayton Independent Schools

Preschool/Kindergarten Registration Date: Kindergarten, March 31; Preschool, May 19-21 Registration Time(s): 5-6:30 p.m. Registration Location: Lincoln Elementary School, 701 5th Avenue, Dayton Registration Link: www.dayton.kyschools.us

Southgate Independent Schools

Preschool/Kindergarten Registration Date: April 2 Registration Time: 5:30-7 p.m. Registration Location: Southgate Independent School District, 6 William F. Blatt Ave., Southgate ​​Preschool: All 4-year-old children who live in Southgate are eligible and encouraged to attend Southgate Preschool – must turn four by August 1st. Three-year-old children may qualify to attend. Kindergarten: Students who are 5 by August 1st are eligible to attend Kindergarten. During registration, families will have the opportunity to meet teachers, receive information and other materials, ask questions, connect with support staff, and tour our facilities. Preschool Screenings will be completed at the end of May. For more information regarding preschool screening please email Courtney Scott at courtney.scott@southgate.kyschools.us or Stephanie Watson at stephanie.watson@southgate.kyschools.us Out of district students will need to complete the out of district application to be reviewed for potential enrollment.

In addition to registration information, families are encouraged to explore early-learning tools and support through Read Ready, which offers resources focused on early literacy, social-emotional development, and family engagement from birth through age five.

More information about kindergarten readiness, district programs, and early-learning resources will be shared throughout the spring.

