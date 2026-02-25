Perfetti Van Melle’s Sylvia Buxton named Advocate of the Year by National Confectioners Association

The National Confectioners Association named Sylvia Buxton, president and CEO of Perfetti Van Melle Americas business unit, as its 2026 Advocate of the Year. Perfetti Van Melle USA’s headquarters is located in Erlanger and employs more than 600.

The award honors Buxton’s leadership and dedication to elevating the industry’s voice in policy discussions at every level of government.

“Sylvia’s commitment to advocacy shows the strength of our industry when we work alongside policymakers to make a difference, ” John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. “Her strategic perspectives, willingness to engage directly with policymakers, and leadership in navigating complex legislative and regulatory issues has made a tremendous impact. We’re proud to recognize her with this well-deserved honor.”

Buxton has been an advocate for policies that support the confectionery industry’s longevity. Her hands-on outreach and engagement with issues ranging from tariffs to food ingredient legislation has strengthened NCA’s ability to represent its members in Washington, D.C., in Kentucky, and beyond.

“I’m honored to be recognized as NCA’s Advocate of the Year,” Buxton said. “NCA’s key mission is advocating for the long-term health of the confectionery industry, and with so many policy issues on the table, it is critical this year more than ever for each member company to provide their support. It’s been energizing to use my experience to further these efforts.

Sylvia Buxton is a seasoned global executive with more than three decades of experience in fast-moving consumer goods and leading iconic brands. As the Americas business unit president and CEO for Perfetti Van Melle, she oversees a business unit of more than 2,400 employees across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. Under her leadership, the company regularly plays host to key Kentucky policymakers, offering political leaders firsthand insight into the economic importance of the confectionery industry and reinforcing the real-world impacts of policy decisions.

She also served on the boards of the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, OneNKY Alliance, and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

A respected leader in both her community and the confectionery industry, Buxton serves on several regional boards and has been recognized with honors, including NCA’s Woman of Influence award, induction into the Candy Hall of Fame, and selection as a finalist for the Kettle Award. She also serves on NCA’s Board of Trustees and Strategic Advisory Committee and is a dedicated mentor committed to advancing future industry leaders.

The Advocate of the Year Award celebrates individuals who go above and beyond to protect and advance the confectionery industry’s interests in policy discussions. The award was presented at NCA’s 2026 State of the Industry Conference.

