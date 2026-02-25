Top-seeded St. Henry girls team looking to end Dixie Heights’ 11-year reign as 34th District champion

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Dixie Heights has won the 34th District girls basketball tournament 11 consecutive years, but it will take an upset for the Colonels to extend that streak.

St. Henry earned the top-seed in this year’s tournament, thanks to a one-point win over Dixie Heights on Jan. 18, and the two teams will meet again in the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lloyd High School.

In semifinal games on Tuesday, St. Henry defeated Ludlow, 58-38, and Dixie Heights topped Lloyd, 52-39, to set up the rematch. Both teams will advance to the 9th Region tournament, but taking the district title is a goal each of them would like to achieve.

“Right now, they’re really connected and on the same page,” St. Henry coach Dan Trame said of his team after Tuesday’s win. “We’re right where we want to be, but we’re looking to win a district and we’ll try to do that Thursday night.”

St. Henry has two starters sidelined by injuries, but the team shot 57.8 percent (22 of 38) from the field against Ludlow. Even though the Crusaders didn’t have a size advantage, most of their baskets came in the paint as a result of good passing.

“That’s always a part of the game plan, but we’re so little we give up size pretty much in every position,” Trame said. “So the girls were a little more patient and let things develop.”

St. Henry took a 18-6 lead in the first quarter with junior Joey Powers getting nine of her 15 points to spark the fast start. Then the Crusaders outscored Ludlow, 17-8, during the second quarter when sophomore Anna Bain put up seven of her 16 points.

The margin expanded to 28 points, 51-23, by the end of the third quarter and coach Trame started sending in reserve players to close out the victory.

On defense, St. Henry did a good job holding Ludlow senior guard Addy Garrett to 12 points, eight below her season average. The Panthers’ leading scorer was junior Rylie Meyer with 15 points. The team ended up shooting 34.1 per cent (14 of 41) from the field and committing 13 turnovers.

Dixie Heights had a 27-15 lead at halftime of its semifinal game. Lloyd trimmed it to 36-33 in the third quarter, but the Colonels pulled away in the fourth quarter when junior guard Asia Carner scored 13 of her team’s 16 points.

Carner made two field goals and nine free throws in the final period to finish with 28 points. She surpassed the 1,000-points mark in career scoring during that late run. Lloyd’s leading scorer was junior Brooklyn Jackson with 17 points.

Girls basketball district tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Cooper vs. Ryle, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: St. Henry vs. Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Notre Dame vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Newport Central Catholic vs. Highlands, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship game: Campbell County vs. Brossart, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball district tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona-Grant County winner, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Ryle vs. Boone County, 5:45 p.m.

Conner vs. Cooper, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Lloyd vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Dixie Heights vs. St. Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Scott vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.