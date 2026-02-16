It’s time for Mardi Gras; celebrate in style and benefit homeless children Tuesday at the NKY Convention Center

Staff report

It’s not too late to join the most meaningful Mardi Gras celebration in the area on Tuesday, February 17 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 5:30-10 p.m.

The 35th annual Mardi Gras, Benefitting Homeless Children, will be held at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. This event benefits Brighton Center’s Homeward Bound Shelter (the only direct-access 24-hour emergency shelter for youth in NKY), Welcome House, and Bethany House.

For 35 years, the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association has been committed to ensuring families and children in our community experiencing homelessness have access to critical resources, including meals.

36 years ago, in Cincinnati, a tragic incident occurred that touched the hearts of our local residents. Four homeless children were living in an abandoned garage and were locked in when their father left them alone. A fire broke out in the garage, unable to escape, all four children perished.

Realizing children are not always visible behind the homeless adults, the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association wanted to help.

So, Mardi Gras for Homeless Children was born.

Today, Homeless Children continues to be a major challenge in our community. Desperate area children in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati have benefited immensely from the actions of so many who have volunteered, donated, and attended in support of this annual event that can feed so many local children for an entire year.

Join in on Fat Tuesday, February 17, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center for a culinary celebration with live music, an auction, and more. Now more than ever, families need your support to continue ensuring that youth at our Homeward Bound Shelter have access to the supports they need to reach their hopes and dreams.

For tickets, visit www.brightoncenter.com.