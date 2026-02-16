Opinion – David Harris: A response to Cross’ column on Cameron’s campaign; ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’

I’m writing in response to Al Cross’ recent column “Daniel Cameron runs on faith, not money in quest for U.S. Senate.”

Cross said Cameron has “the most overtly religious approach of any major candidate ever for statewide office in Kentucky.”

My question is “what’s wrong with that?”

Does Cross feel that when candidates speak about their faith they are using religion as a crutch? The Founding Fathers’ faith motivated them to write in the Declaration of Independence, “all men are created equal… endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness…. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

Cross wrote, “some people in Kentucky politics have found it unusual that Cameron asks people to pray over his contribution ask.” Running for office is no small feat and requires incredible amount of time, dedication, commitment, perseverance, and strong personal convictions to take a stand of your beliefs and be willing to take criticism, fair and unjust. Someone considering a run for public office should seek prayer and guidance from friends and loved ones before jumping in the fray.

I ran Secretary of State Michael Adams’ campaign in 2018-2019. I greatly appreciated when people would pray for us. Their thoughts and prayers helped us endure the long grind of the statewide campaign, time away from family, visiting county after county, speaking to 10-20 people at a local Republican meeting, and attending hundreds of events across the state.

Financially speaking, the federal campaign contribution limit is $3,500 for individuals and $7,000 for married couples per election. I was recently unemployed for the past nine months and that season was difficult for my family. We went through savings to pay the mortgage, utilities, groceries, and medical bills.

I can tell you that a decision costing thousands of dollars would require considerable thought and prayer much less a political donation that isn’t tax-deductible regardless of how much I may love the candidate. My largest candidate donation to date is $250.

Some people want to separate the sacred and the secular and relegate religion to just Sundays. Everyone’s journey to faith is different. I support people living out their faith as they feel led, whether saying a blessing over a meal, speaking on stage at a political event in front of 200 people, or after they won the Super Bowl in front of millions. I’m glad that Daniel Cameron is genuine about his faith, as the strong foundation for who he is as he leads his family, serves his community, and engages in the political arena.

Cameron isn’t the only openly religious Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. Congressman Andy Barr is a Christian conservative, Episcopalian, and supports policies that protect the lives of the unborn, prohibit any taxpayer funding of abortion, protect women’s sports, and defend religious liberties. Nate Morris speaks often about his faith. He became a Christian 30 years ago and was baptized at Southeast Christian Church by Pastor Dave Stone and strongly believes God’s mercy and grace sustains him. Clays Mill Baptist Church Pastor Jeff Fugate endorsed his campaign.

Further, it is a sad commentary when it is unusual for someone to be a committed person of faith and engage in politics. When I advise any candidate, I ask who are you, what do you believe, and why are you running? I strongly encourage them to be authentic because voters can smell out when you’re fake or pretentious. Believe in something worth standing up for and dying for like the late Charlie Kirk.

The Democrat field for U.S. Senate has several notable candidates who are people of faith. Former United States Marines Corps Colonel Amy McGrath is hoping three times is charm to overcome her two failed political campaigns, Democrat 6th Congressional nominee in 2018 who lost to Congressman Andy Barr and Democrat Senate nominee in 2020 who lost to Senator McConnell. She has raised $1.3 million. Horse trainer Dale Romans, first time candidate, has raised $763,000. Pamela Stevenson is a current State Representative, attorney, retired United States Air Force Colonel, and serves as an Associate Pastor at the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, in Louisville. Also, Stevenson was the former Democrat nominee for Attorney General in 2023 who lost to Republican Russell Coleman. She has raised $261,792.03. Former State Rep. Charles Booker, who lost to Amy McGrath in 2020 Senate Primary, has raised $77,000. He still has $90,000 debt from his failed campaign vs Senator Rand Paul in 2022. Booker previously served as head of Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Compared to the strong Republican field, registration advantage and voting trends; all of the Democrat candidates need more prayers.

To quote the great theologian, philosopher, and artist Jon Bon Jovi, we’re “Livin’ on a Prayer” and all of us could use more positive and encouraging thoughts and prayers in this life and less negativity and unfair criticism.

David Harris in an Independent Public Affairs and Campaign consultant. He grew up in Oldham County and lives in Lexington. A UK graduate, he has more than a decade of experience in lobbying, nonprofit advocacy, local and state governments, and political campaigns at the local, state, and federal levels. Contact him at kydave82@gmail.com.