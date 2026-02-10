KDA’s 60th Farm Machinery Show focuses on farmer’s health, safety, equipment

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Farmer appreciation and a focus on farmers’ health will be the mission for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) Raising Hope, Safety, Health and Rescue Program at the 60th National Farm Machinery Show.

The show, set for Wednesday to Saturday at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, is the country’s largest indoor farm show with more than 900 vendors. It brings thousands out to see the most complete selection of cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment, and services available in the farming industry.

KDA’s Raising Hope, a program that focuses on farm safety, farmer’s health, and farm rescue, is using the popularity of the show to get a message to farmers and their families. In addition to farm safety exhibits and rescue exhibits, Raising Hope is partnering with several agencies to offer health and safety services and information to help farmers and agricultural producers remain at their physical best, Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell announced.

“Healthy farmers, both physically and mentally, means healthier farms,” said Ag Commissioner Jonathan Shell. “For years, KDA has offered world-class safety and rescue demonstrations. Now, with our Raising Hope program, we can also focus on the health aspect of our agriculture producers. Adding health screenings during the National Farm Machinery Show allows us to fulfill our mission and promise of advocating for healthy farming communities.”

In partnership with the MASH (Mobile Agriculture Safety Health) Team, Raising Hope is helping farmers and agricultural producers focus on health. Available health screenings will include those for blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, hearing, and carotid artery. There will also be resources available for mental well-being and general health education. The health screenings will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET) each day.

This year’s show will feature KDA employees demonstrating safety around farm equipment including tractors, Power Take Off (PTO), Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS), and more. Grain bin rescue methods and accident prevention will also be demonstrated, along with information about “Share the Road” safety and signage.

The health screenings and health education are components of the newly formed Division of Farm Safety & Rural Health, which was created to promote the physical and mental health and safety of Kentucky’s farmers and farm families. Raising Hope, which joined forces with KDA’s Farm Safety program in 2025, is supported by appropriations from the Kentucky General Assembly and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.