Realtor Angela Eger devoted to Homes for Heroes, hosting a breakfast to introduce it to NKY

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Angela Eger, a realtor with ERA Real Solutions Realty, focuses much of her work on serving community members who may need additional support during the home-buying or selling process. The community that pulls her in are those who may need that extra support when it comes to buying or selling a home. It’s this heart that has turned into her passion project.

Homes for Heroes

Homes for Heroes is a nationwide program founded in the wake of the September 11 attacks. It was established to give back to firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military (active and veterans), healthcare workers, 911 dispatchers, and teachers for all they do to serve their communities and our country. Real estate agents and mortgage lenders decide to join the Homes for Heroes network because they have a heart for serving others and prioritize giving back to their local heroes. Eger has this same heart.

Eger was a military spouse for more than 20 years, and while stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, she raised her children and volunteered with organizations such as the USO and the Enlisted Spouses Club. Those experiences made Homes for Heroes a natural fit for her.

Breakfast for Heroes

Breakfast for Heroes will serve as the kickoff event for Homes for Heroes in Northern Kentucky. The event is open to first responders, military members and veterans, healthcare workers, 911 dispatchers, and teachers who are considering buying or selling a home. During the event, Eger will provide an overview of the program, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with local real estate professionals.

The breakfast will take place February 13 from 9-10 a.m. at Spear Ridge Café at the Downs of Nicholson in Independence.

Operation Home Base



Another heart project for Eger is Operation Home Base. This program is created by Eger and her colleague Joe Lockaby, a fellow Nationally Certified Military Relocation Specialist. Their mission is to educate veterans or their surviving spouses about the eligibility requirements and benefits of VA home loans. Together they visit VFWs and American Legions to educate and connect veterans with information and resources within their communities. Egers said they go straight to the veterans because “sometimes, for whatever reason, they don’t know what resources are available or aren’t sure where to go for answers.” Eger and Lockaby would like to be the bridge for veterans to reach those answers.

Eger acknowledges that, “in Northern Kentucky, we [realtors] are all dabbling in extracurriculars, we are all doing volunteer work. We’re helping, we’re helping one another.”

Not only are they helping each other, but it is their combination of having a heart for service and their career that they are giving much back to our communities. Giving, serving, helping are all key components for a healthy northern Kentucky.

For more information about Homes for Heroes and Operation Home Base, contact Angela Eger at 859-655-5873. To RSVP for the Breakfast for Heroes, RSVP here https://forms.gle/dUCdinETSaydMZQR8