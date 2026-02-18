KDA’s spring All in for Ag Education Week to feature student-created book ‘Millie’s Farm Day’

A book written and illustrated by two Kentucky students is at the center of this Spring’s All in for Agriculture Education Week.

“Millie’s Farm Day,” written by eighth-grader Ayla Tolentino and illustrated by 11th-grader Blakely Beth Callahan, follows the day in a life of farmer, Kenzie, as seen through the eyes of a dairy cow named Millie.

“It’s amazing how creative our young people can be,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell said. “All in for Agriculture Education Week is designed to get agriculture in the classroom. This book does that in a fun, colorful way for our youngest future farmers.”

The book contest, sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), the Dairy Alliance, and Farm Credit Mid-America, asked Kentucky students to craft a story centered around dairy farmers caring for their cows.

“As fewer families have direct ties to farming, agricultural literacy has never been more critical,” said Farrah Newberry, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “By partnering with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to create and distribute ‘Millie’s Farm Day’ to students across Kentucky, we are accurately highlighting modern dairy farming and helping bridge that gap. All In for Ag Education Week is about inspiring curiosity, building understanding, and ensuring the next generation sees the innovation and sustainability driving today’s dairy farms.”

“We know the future of our industry is in the hands of this next generation and proudly partner with KDA to enhance ag education in our elementary schools statewide,” said Mark Barker, senior vice president of agricultural lending at Farm Credit Mid-America. “Supporting programs like All in for Ag that allow students to learn about agriculture in our community helps us achieve our mission of securing the future of rural communities and agriculture.”

The book author, a self-proclaimed “ag nerd” and vice president of her middle school’s FFA chapter, was excited to bring a little bit of agriculture into the classroom.

“I was inspired by my friend Kenzie, who cares for her own cattle,” said Tolentino, who attends Bondurant Middle School in Franklin County. “I’ve learned a lot from occasionally helping her over the last few years.”

Written with younger elementary students in mind, the student-drawn illustrations complete the story through pictures.

“Being the illustrator for ‘Millie’s Farm Day’ is an honor I hold so close to my heart,” said Callahan, who attends South Laurel High School. “I’m incredibly grateful for the chance to bring this story to life through art and to help share the joy and wonder of farm life with young readers. Every page is a reminder of how thankful I am for this opportunity.”

The book will be a highlight during the All in For Agriculture Education Week March 16-20.

All in for Agriculture Education Week began in 2025 when Commissioner Shell joined forces with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher to bring agriculture into classrooms across the Commonwealth. Agriculture Education Week delivers an all-encompassing learning experience for students, equips educators with ready-to-use lessons, and fosters community involvement to create hands-on learning opportunities on the diverse world of agriculture for students.

The book contest was developed to get students even more involved. It will be distributed to elementary schools across the state along with other ag education material. Once distributed, the book will become a permanent resident in the school library.

The student author and student illustrator will tour during the ag education week making stops at schools to read the book and conduct mini art lessons with students.

In addition to the book tour, students can participate in a virtual tour on Tuesday, March 17 led by a dairy farmer. Using the format of the book the farm will take students on a virtual tour of the farm and then end with a question and answer session.

To learn more about All in For Ag Education, visit kyagr.com.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture