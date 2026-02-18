Mike Tussey: Radio in the 60’s was pure magic, so were Hi-Fi Club Sock Hops

If you turn back the pages of broadcasting and dial in the decade of the 60’s – you’ll find America’s kids were dancing to the hits of the day at a phenomenon called the Hi-Fi Club Sock Hops led by pied pipers we called DJs.

These gatherings were at high school gyms, churches, youth centers and of course local swimming pools.

The idea was to take the hits off the dial and into the communities led by their host – a DJ who was leading the dance party with prizes, dance contests, and requests.

The key to success was the local DJ. He was indeed the “ringmaster” for the party. He kept the hits and dances coming, all while promoting his station and the sponsor.

How do I know all of this?

In the early 60’s, I was one of the nation’s Hi -Fi Club Sock Hop DJ’s.

The Hi Fi Club got its start in 1958 and by 1959, membership was estimated to have been nearly 2 million teenagers nationwide.

Membership was open to every teenager who wanted to join, with no initiation fees or dues required. Each teen received their very own membership card.

The DJ had to be full of energy, charisma, and possess an on-air reputation for creating excitement every time he opened the mic.

Apparel for the dances was that of a blazer, white shirt and tie. Of course, our WIRO banner was always in high profile for sure.

The dances became so popular because of that one solitary hour of fun was tape recorded and then played back at least twice on WIRO.

The times of the hop’s replays and the station’s dial address were given many times and were also posted within the dance area.



Looking back at those great early years of my broadcast career, I thought then, and still do today, that we all were inspired by the “King of the DJs” – DICK CLARK!

If you were a teenager in the late 50’s and 60’s – you knew that soon after you got home, you could turn your TV channel to “AMERICAN BANDSTAND” and watch Dick and the kids of Philadelphia rock it on.

If the Hi Fi Club DJ was lucky, he likely had a dual turntable to spin the hits, because as one record ended, he could instantly go to the next hit easily.

For me, I had only one turntable. This was very tough to fluently keep the music flowing, because when one disc ended, I had to cue the next one up while adlibbing about the next song etc.

However, I overcame that lack of equipment and things were fine.

Keep in mind, most DJ’s across America worked alone. We didn’t have a producer or an engineer present. So, consequently, we were troubleshooters of any event that needed attention.



My memories of those glory days of WIRO in Ironton, Ohio at AM 1230, are very many, even today. We were located high up a hill overlooking Ironton’s Park Avenue. It was proudly known then as “Radio Plaza.”

WIRO at that time was Ironton’s Pride and Joy, all 250 watts of her. “THE BIG I” was the very essence of small-town community radio.

By 1965, owner and manager Ken Auble announced that the “BIG I” – WIRO, was going to increase our wattage to 1,000 Red Hot Watts.

A young DJ named MIKE TODD was on the air that great day at Noon when Ken Auble accelerated our power to 1,000 Big Ones. I have never forgotten that magical moment and the excitement it brought to all of our staff.

So, you can readily see the importance of the Hi Fi Club dances on local radio that filled our listening areas in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.



The dances were as important as broadcasting the LOCAL high school sports. The kids always brought their hometown identity via jerseys and school gear.

Other HiFi Club announcers in the area during the mid 60’s included, WKEE’s/WCMI’s JOHNNY T ( John Thacker ) along with Huntington, West Virginia’s WSAZ’s BOB BOWEN and WCMI’s BILL PIERCE of Ashland, Kentucky.

Of course, when the warm weather of spring and summer brought about that great sunshine, the HiFi club was always on hand at local pools such as Ashland’s Southside, Ironton’s Sta-Tan, Kenova’s Dreamland and Ashland’s Breezeland.

Why?

Because that’s “WHERE THE KIDS WERE”!

My good friend and colleague and one of America’s most famous Hall of Fame DJ’s – JIM LABARBARA remembers a night during his high school years that would serve to inspire him to enter our profession of broadcasting.

It was all about young girl named “Pinky.”

“I’ve done hundreds of sock hop ( dances ) over my years, but my most memorable was the “one” I had a crush on Pinky, the pretty majorette who lived down the street. When I found out she was on the dance committee and didn’t have a date. I volunteered to play music so I could hang out with her. The stage crew set up a little table with a small 45 record player and microphone. I was on crutches from a sports operation and Pinky made sure I had plenty of pop and potato chips. Of course, I made dedications when I introduced the records and could create a “mood” when I played the slow songs.

It was very empowering because if I saw a guy dancing with a girl, I could break them up by playing Chuck Berry’s “Maybelline”! The night was a huge success, and the kids asked my to come back to all the dances. Oh, Pinky – she walked me home and that year at the junior prom – I had the prettiest date – Pinky! It’s funny how things worked out. If Pinky had a date that night, I wouldn’t have played the music and never would have gotten into radio!”

I guess we will always wonder, where is Pinky today??

We all know where Jim is today for sure.



After a mega career and becoming one of America’s favorite DJ’s ever, Jim is still rocking the hits 2-7 Monday thru Friday on WDJO at 99.5 and 107.9 FM and streaming on I Heart as well.

One thing I know for sure, DICK CLARK would have been very proud of the incredible career of “THE MUSIC PROFESSOR” – JIM LABARBARA!

It’s a good bet the Legends and Hall of Famers – THE SUPER STARS that will gather today at 11:30 for lunch will undoubtedly be asking Jim: “WHERE IS PINKY?”

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.