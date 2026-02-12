Keep Covington Beautiful gears up for Covington Green-Up, the city’s largest annual day of service

Keep Covington Beautiful, a program of the Center for Great Neighborhoods, is preparing for the Covington Green-Up, the city’s largest annual day of service, set for Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Formerly known as the Great American Clean-up, the Covington Green-Up brings together residents, neighborhood groups, businesses, and organizations for a city-wide effort to beautify Covington and care for our shared public spaces.

Each year, the Covington Green-Up attracts more than 500 volunteers who work at over 25 sites across the city. In just one morning last year, volunteers collected more than 6,000 pounds of trash, demonstrating the power of community action and pride.

Community members can register to participate in the Covington Green-Up here.

There are four ways to participate in the 2026 Covington Green-Up:﻿



• Register as a Site﻿ ﻿Already have a location in mind that could use some attention, or a project that needs to get done? Register as a site and recruit your own group of volunteers. Registered sites are eligible to apply for a $250 grant to support their work. This option is ideal for neighborhood associations, community groups, and local businesses.﻿

﻿

• Register as a Volunteer ﻿ ﻿Want to lend a hand but aren’t sure where to start? Register as an individual volunteer, and organizers will match you with a site in need of help.﻿

﻿

• Register as an Organization or Group﻿ ﻿Many local organizations, nonprofits, and corporate groups participate in the Covington Green-Up as a way to give back to the community and earn service hours. Groups that register will be assigned to a site.﻿

﻿

• Donate﻿ ﻿Those who are unable to volunteer in person can still support the effort. Donations help advance KCB’s mission to engage and educate individuals to improve their community environment. Donations can be made online here.

To support volunteers, Keep Covington Beautiful provides tools to all sites free of charge. Each site will also receive free stickers and five complimentary event t-shirts, with additional shirts available for purchase.

Keep Covington Beautiful partners with the City of Covington’s Solid Waste & Recycling and Urban Forestry Divisions to ensure the event is well-supported and impactful across the city.

For more information about Keep Covington Beautiful and upcoming volunteer opportunities, visit keepcovingtonbeautiful.com.

City of Covington