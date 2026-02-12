Prep Sports Report: Top seeds for district basketball tournaments will be completed Thursday

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

All but one of the top seeds in Northern Kentucky district basketball tournaments have been decided. The list will be completed Thursday when Lloyd visits Dixie Heights in a boys game between the 34th District co-leaders.

Lloyd (17-4) won the district title the last three years and will take a seven-game win streak into Thursday’s matchup. Senior guard Anthony Blaackar scored 185 points in the Juggernauts’ seven victories to raise his season average to 24.5. He’s shooting 59.9 percent from the field.

Dixie Heights (16-7) has lost six games by margins of four points or less, including four home games. The Colonels’ leading scorers are seniors Tyson Metzger and Max Rubemeyer, who was averaging 16 points and shooting 61.1 percent from the field after the first 21 games.

The top-seeded boys teams in the other five local districts are Simon Kenton (32nd), Ryle (33rd), Covington Catholic (35th), Highlands (36th) and Brossart (37th).

Simon Kenton got past Walton-Verona, 53-51, in overtime Wednesday to finish on top in the 32nd standings. This is the first time since 2022 that Highlands has earned the top seed in the 36th.

The St. Henry girls team clinched the top seed in the 34th District with a 67-43 win over Lloyd on Wednesday. The last time St. Henry won the district was 2014. Dixie Heights has taken the title the last 11 years.

The other top-seeded girls teams are Simon Kenton (32nd), Cooper (33rd), Highlands (36th) and Campbell County (37th). Notre Dame needs a victory over Holmes on Thursday to finish on top in the 35th District standings.

Simon Kenton was ranked No. 5 in this week’s statewide media poll. The Pioneers (24-2) have not lost to an in-state opponent this season going into a game at No. 3 Louisville Sacred Heart on Friday.

Beechwood swimmer is top qualifier in two events

Beechwood senior Cono Presti has the top-seeded qualifying times in the boys 200-yard freestyle (1:41.55) and 500 freestyle (4:30.98) events going into the Kentucky swimming and diving state championship meet on Friday and Saturday at the University of Kentucky.

Presti recorded those times in one of three state qualifying meets held Saturday. In last year’s state meet, he placed third in the 500 freestyle and ninth in the 200 freestyle.

The only local girl with a top-seeded state qualifying time is Notre Dame sophomore Clare Herfel in the 500 freestyle (4:50.20). She won that event in last year’s state meet and is expected to do it again.

The No. 2 seeded entrees in the state meet include Herfel in girls 200 freestyle, Notre Dame junior Savannah Bien in girls 1-meter diving, Notre Dame in girls 400 freestyle relay, Ryle in the boys 200 freestyle relay and Simon Kenton senior Isaiah Reinhart in boys 1-meter diving.

Bowlers reach final four in state tournament brackets

The Notre Dame and Boone County girls bowling teams made it to the semifinals in the state tournament bracket and Campbell County sophomore Abby Sargent placed third in singles on Tuesday at Kingpin Lanes in Louisville.

Sargent entered the singles finals as the No. 4 seed based on qualifying games. After winning her first match with a 194 total, she lost to the No. 2 seed by a 182-143 score. Notre Dame and Boone County both went 2-1 in team matches.