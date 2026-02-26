Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, BCEA to host coffee events with legislators Feb. 28, March 21

The Northern Kentucky Chapter of Kentuckians For The Commonwealth and the Boone County Education Association have invited members of Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus to attend Coffee For The Commonwealth events in Campbell, and Kenton Counties, respectively February 28 and March 21.

Thee events are open to the public and are an opportunity for residents across Northern Kentucky to talk with their elected officials in more intimate environments. This will allow community members to meet with their legislators about the issues they care about without having to take time off work or school, and to do it in a more familiar setting than a legislator’s office.

The next event will be on Saturday at the Newport Branch of the Campbell County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Members of Kentuckians For The Commonwealth and the Boone County Education Association will again have informational materials, and event planners will be providing coffee from Villa Mocha and some other refreshments for attendees.

The third event is scheduled for March 21 at West Sixth Brewing Covington Haus from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will be before West Sixth’s normal hours, but event organizers are again providing coffee from Villa Mocha and additional refreshments. KFTC and the Boone County Education Association will have informational materials on hand.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at www.mobilize.us/kftc.

For questions about the event or to reach a member for comment, please contact Joe Gallenstein at 859-380-6103 or joe@KFTC.org. Reach Boone County Education Associaton President F. Kelly Read at 513-300=2232 or president@mycea.org, or KFTC member Julie Donna at 513-387-9969 or juliedonna831@gmail.com.

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth