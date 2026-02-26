Kentucky Crafted Market March 6-8 to feature work from more than 120 Kentucky artists and craftspeople

The Kentucky Crafted Market will return to Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington March 6-8, with more than 120 of the Commonwealth’s artists and craftspeople participating in Kentucky’s premier showcase of arts and crafts.

“Every year, the Kentucky Crafted Market brings people together to celebrate the arts and small businesses that make our New Kentucky home so special,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “With nearly 20,000 attendees over the last two years, the Market contributes to the commonwealth’s $6.9 billion arts industry. Team Kentucky is excited to welcome everyone back for another weekend.”

The Market opens to wholesale buyers on Friday, March 6, and to the general public on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features live music, artist demonstrations, hands-on activities, and a wide range of fine art and crafts, including clay, fiber, glass, wood, metal, jewelry and more.

“The Market is about more than shopping, it’s about supporting small businesses and investing in the artists who strengthen our communities and local economies,” said Chris Cathers, executive director of the Kentucky Arts Council. “We are excited to welcome more than 100 returning exhibitors this year and invite everyone to support Kentucky artists by buying local and handmade.”

In addition to returning favorites, the 2026 Market will welcome 16 artists for the first time, highlighting the continued growth and vitality of Kentucky’s creative economy. The full event program with a list of all exhibitors can be found on the website.

For more information on the Kentucky Crafted Market, visit the Kentucky Arts Council’s website.

Kentucky Arts Council