Newport boys remain in postseason playoffs with 49-47 win over NewCath in district semifinal game

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports reporter

Newport escaped with its postseason hopes intact Wednesday night, fending off Newport Central Catholic, 49-47, to secure a berth in the 9th Region tournament and remain in the hunt for a fourth consecutive 36th District title.

The Wildcats’ narrow escape didn’t come without its share of excitement. NewCath managed to erase a double-digit deficit after a frigid first half when they trailed 13-5 after one quarter and 22-15 at halftime.

With the game hanging in the balance, Newport eighth-grader Davis Aven and senior Irvan Nichols combined to hit four of five key free throws, giving their team a two-point cushion with seconds remaining. NewCath was unable to get a clean shot off before the final horn.

“We knew it would be big for us if we could get the game to free throws,” said Newport coach Rodney Snapp. “We’ve got guys who have had to step up all year for us in big moments.”

While Newport wasn’t a threat from the 3-point line, it was the Wildcats’ driving ability that provided early success.

“They (NewCath) are a great shooting team and run a very efficient offense,” Snapp said. “It was important for us to slow our possessions down in order to control the pace of the game.”

NewCath found its form shortly after halftime as senior forward John Luhn sparked a quick 6-0 run. After clawing back, guard Jack Stevie buried two key 3-pointers to bring the Thoroughbreds within one point entering the fourth quarter.

As Newport’s lead dwindled, so did its offensive production. The Wildcats were behind, 42-34, with five minutes remaining in the game.

“We always want to stay opportunistic, but I have to give credit to coach Snapp and Newport,” said NewCath coach Jake Luhn. “Their pressure was dictating the pace of the game in key moments down the stretch.”

The Thoroughbreds had to overcome plenty of adversity leading up to the postseason.

“Our journey was incredibly challenging,” said coach Luhn. “We had three seniors with season-ending injuries, but they never flinched and grew into the team you watched tonight. I’m hurting for them right now, but they were so resilient and gritty. I love them and couldn’t be prouder.”

Highlands defeated tournament host Bellevue, 80-57, in the other district semifinal game on Wednesday. Newport will face Highlands in the district final at 7 p.m. Friday. In their regular season game, Highlands posted a 80-57 win.

“We’ll look over a couple things and see what we can take from our previous matchup,” said Snapp. “We’ve defended our title for three years now. If anything we’ve got something big to play for.”

Girls basketball district tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Cooper vs. Ryle, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: St. Henry vs. Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Notre Dame vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Newport Central Catholic vs. Highlands, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball district tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Championship game: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Championship game: Ryle vs. Conner, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Championship game: Lloyd vs.Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Championship game: Covington Catholic vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Championship game: Newport vs. Highlands, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Scott vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.