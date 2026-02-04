Kentucky Bourbon’s $10.6B impact on state economy remains strong and substantial

As outside threats continue to jeopardize its future growth, Kentucky Bourbon remains a key and substantial contributor to the state’s economy, as a $10.6 billion signature industry supporting nearly 24,000 jobs, a new report shows.

Yet its long-term fortunes remain a roller coaster of uncertainty and unpredictability, threatened by a volatile global trade arena, shifting generational consumer tastes, soaring barrel taxes, and evolving market and geopolitical conditions that have slowed alcohol sales and slashed exports.

The eighth edition of the biennial study using the latest data also shows the distilling industry bought a record 84% of its corn from Kentucky farm families and now generates an all-time high of $372 million in state and local tax revenue.

“This comprehensive analysis demonstrates the economic impact of Kentucky’s homegrown and historic Bourbon industry, which remains significantly ahead in jobs, investment and stature from over a decade ago,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

“Bourbon is a long-term business, and the data shows that its Kentucky foundation remains strong,” he said. “But we also must remember that its future isn’t guaranteed and this data is a snapshot in time.

“We need the support of elected officials at every level of government to help create a stable, competitive environment so Bourbon can produce more American jobs, satisfy the global thirst for our signature spirit and continue to invest in our Kentucky home.”

The report was conducted by noted Kentucky economist Dr. Mike Clark using the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Kentucky Department of Revenue, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and more trusted sources.

Dr. Clark is Director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Kentucky and the former Chief Economist for the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission. He takes over the biennial study from Dr. Paul Coomes, who has retired.

Among the report’s top findings, Kentucky’s distilling industry now:

• Contributes $10.6 billion in annual economic impactto Kentucky, up from $9 billion in the previous study released in early 2024. • Supports 23,935 jobs with $2 billion in salaries, wages and benefits, an increase of more than 800 jobs in the last two years despite recent cutbacks. • Generates $372 million in local and state tax revenueevery year, an increase of $200 million over the last 10 years alone. • Reports plans to invest another $1.45 billion in the next five years. • Purchases 27.3 million bushels of corn annually, of which KDA members say 84% comes from Kentucky farmers, up from 70% in the previous report. • Has more licensed distilleries than ever before, with 125 locations owned and operated by 104 companies in 45 of the state’s 120 counties. • Pays a skyrocketing amount of taxes on aging barrels of spirits, including $75 million in 2025, a 163% surge in the last five years alone. • Stores a record 17.1 million barrels of spirits, of which 16.1 million are Bourbon. • Provides the second-highest job multiplier in the state behind the automobile industry, supporting Kentucky farm families, cooperages, truckers and more. • Dominates the national distilling scene with 27% of both the country’s spirits output and employment,with Tennessee second at 8.4%.

This marks the eighth study of the impact of Kentucky’s distilling industry on the state economy since 2009. “Together, these reports provide a clear, long-term record of Kentucky Bourbon’s growth as a signature industry and the policy challenges that determine its future,” Gregory said.

“Kentucky Bourbon has been around for more than 200 years and overcome its fair share of challenges. By working together, and with the sacred name of Kentucky on every bottle, we must ensure the next report is a toast to progress.”

Kentucky Distillers’ Association