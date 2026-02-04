U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell announces NKY projects included in funding bill

Staff report

Congress has funded the federal government through September 30 and President Donald Trump has signed the $1.2 trillion funding package, ending a partial government shutdown. Senator Mitch McConnell has announced federal funding for Kentucky Transportation and Economic Development ($117M), Education and Health ($70M), and Defense ($1.7B) included in the budget. The bill also includes funding for the Department of Homeland Security for only two weeks as Congress seeks agreement over the administration’s immigration enforcement agenda.

Of the funds allocated for Kentucky, these are the funds included for Northern Kentucky, Sen. McConnell said:

Transportation and Economic Development

• $4,500,000 for the City of Covington

The Covington Central Riverfront Podium and Land Bridge Infrastructure project will see construction of a new pedestrian-friendly connection for the city’s newest mixed-use business district on the site of the former IRS facility.

“The support of Senator McConnell and our other congressional leaders for the Covington Central Riverfront development represents a major investment in public infrastructure for Covington and all of Northern Kentucky,” said Covington Mayor Ron Washington. “By strengthening our riverfront’s infrastructure and laying the foundation for future development, this project will create jobs, attract private investment, and support long-term regional growth. Beyond the economic impact, this investment improves quality of life by creating spaces and infrastructure designed for residents, families, and visitors alike.”

• Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) ($9.5 million)

$7,500,000 to support reconstructing a portion of Taxiway M critical for the operation of cargo flights.

$2,000,000 to support reconstructing an apron that serves all twenty-one gates for Concourse A.

“We are grateful to Senator McConnell for his support to ensure that critical airfield infrastructure projects at CVG are funded and can move forward to provide important safety and capacity benefits for CVG passenger and cargo airlines as well as to create construction jobs and related spending that supports the regional economy,” said Larry Krauter, CEO of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Education and Health Funding Bill

• $2.7 million for Life Learning Center

Life Learning Center will use these funds to provide life skills training, career readiness programming and placement, and care resources for those affected by the substance abuse and opioid epidemic.

“This federal funding will help the Life Learning Center provide many Kentuckians with the resources they need to continue on their journey of recovery,” said Senator McConnell. “Throughout my time in the U.S. Senate, I have prioritized fighting the opioid and substance abuse epidemic that has so drastically affected Kentucky, and I’m proud to have helped secure funding for this organization that does such important work.”

“This funding represents a significant investment in the individuals, families and community we serve,” said Alicia Webb-Edgington, President of Life Learning Center. “We are deeply grateful to Senator Mitch McConnell for his leadership and support in this endeavor. This will have a meaningful impact on underserved and unrepresented populations of people as they get back on their feet and into the workforce.

Kentucky Defense Priorities

• $1.875 million to furnish the Kentucky National Guard’s Vehicle Maintenance Shop in Northern Kentucky.