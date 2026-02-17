Kentucky by Heart: Events and venues to explore Kentucky’s history from across the Commonwealth

By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune columnist

In thinking about the study of Kentucky history, I am always amazed at the number of commemorative public events going on around the state. With that in mind, I’ll share some researched opportunities from my “unexhaustive list” that might touch on your interest. Be sure to contact the venues for up-to-date details.

Covington’s Behringer Crawford Museum (phone 859-491-4003) is loaded with a wide range of enjoyable events happening soon:

• February 24, 6:30 p.m. NKY History Hour (virtual). “Dressed for the Times: 250 Years of Fashion and Social Change,” with Sarah Jordan. • February 28 & March 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. “Introduction to Tambour Beading,” with Robert Haven. • March 10, 6:30 p.m. NKY History Hour (virtual). “Skills They Already Possessed: What Enslaved Africans Brought with Them,” with Dr. Joan Ferrante. • March 14 and 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. “Make a Flapper Dress.” • March 21, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. “Getting Dressed int the 18th Century Demonstration.” • March 22, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. “Guided Tour of Treasures in the Attic,” with BCM staff. • March 29, time to be announced. “Family Crafting Through Time.” • April 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. “Shawnee Moccasins Workshop.” • April 12, 10 – 11 a.m. “Guided Tour of Treasures from the Attic,” by Dr. Brian Hackett. • April 19, 2 – 3 p.m. “Adult Wet Felting Workshop.” • April 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. “Teas and Tiaras,” a tea-style luncheon and fashion showcase emceed by Heather French Henry, featuring Miss Kentucky and fellow titleholders modeling their gowns.

The Paul Sawyier Library (phone 502-352-2665), in Frankfort, is the setting for the Frankfort Heritage Lecture Series, and in the next few months, has some promising-looking presentations:

• March 14. “Commanding the Capital: Early Kentucky Governors and their role in Shaping Kentucky,” by Charles Welsko, Ph.D. • April 11. “Commerce on the Kentucky River,” by Charles H. Bogart. • May 9. “There is Something in the Air of Kentucky that Makes a Man a Soldier: A History of the Kentucky Militia and National Guard,” by Nicky Hughes. • June 13. “Lessons from ‘The Great Dissenter’ (John Harlan Marshall),” by Peter Canellos.

The state’s wonderful Kentucky Historical Society (phone 502-564-1792), also in Frankfort, has these offerings:

• February 27. Lunch and Learn: “Black History Month” • March 5-7. “Before King Came to Town Walking Tour” • March 12. Trivia Night: “Kentucky Women’s History” • March 14. Kentucky Ancestors Facebook Live: “Understanding Delayed Birth Certificates” • March 21. “Remembering the Scotia Mine Disaster,” with Dr. Brian McKnight. • March 24. “Four-H Day for History!” • April 2. People in This Place: “Tour and Letter Writing”.

Louisville’s Filson Historical Society (phone 502-635-5083) is replete with compelling programs through March (and beyond, of course):

• February 19. Dine and Dialogue. “The Iron Horse in Indian Country: Native Americans and Railroads in the U.S. West.” • February 28. Exhibit Open House. “Black Homecoming: Kentucky Kinship in Photography.” • March 17. Theodore Sedgewick Distinguished Lecture Series. “Celebrating America on Its 250th Birthday.” • March 31. The Gertrude Polk Brown Lecture Series: “Awakening the Spirit.”

Kenton County Public Library, Covington Branch (phone 859-962-4030) is hosting “African Americans During the War,” with Hillary Delaney, on February 19.

Camp Nelson National Monument (859-881-5716), in Nicholasville, has compelling presentations on tap for the next few months with their 5th Annual Winter Lecture Series:

• February 21. “Women and Landscapes of Power,” by Dr. Sarah Stapleton. • March 28. “As Humanity Will Permit: The Closing of Camp Nelson in 1865-1866,” Steve T. Phan.

Camp Nelson’s first evening program of the year will be on April 4, 7-8:30 pm, entitled “From Kentucky to the Keyes: Camp Nelson Soldiers.” Other programs are as follows:

• April 18. Charles Young Birth Cabin at Mason County and Mays Lick. • April 25. Volunteer event. Paint cannons. • May 30. Green Hill Cemetery in Frankfort. Wreath laying at USCT Monument.

Gateway Regional Arts Center, 101 East Main St., Mt. Sterling (phone 859-498-6264).

• March 13. “The Thirteenth Annual Irishfest.”

Lexington History Museum (859-440-1582) will present a book talk and signing about Driftwood: The Life of Harlan Hubbard, by Jessica K. Whitehead, on March 5. A traveling panel exhibit on the same subject is at the location until March. For more about the book and projects related to Harlan and his wife, Anna, visit Whitehead’s website.

Kentucky Gateway Museum Center (606-564-5865), in Maysville, has an ongoing gallery exhibit on the artwork, photographs, and archival materials of Harlan and Anna Hubbard through June.

One extra note I’ll share is that I often meet people in the event audiences who are very passionate about the history of our state. So, meeting new friends while attending might be another good reason to check out these venues.