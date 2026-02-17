State’s Spring Wildfire Hazard Season in effect; take precautions near woodlands, brushlands

The state’s Spring Wildfire Hazard Season is in effect now through April 30 and extra caution is being urged.

During this time, burning is prohibited between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., local time, in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.

“March and April are typically months where we see wildfires and we need everyone to stay alert and use caution,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Let’s work together to keep each other safe and to help protect our neighbors, our communities and our outdoor spaces.”

The Division of Forestry responds to more than 1,000 wildfires annually across the state. March and April are typically high wildfire occurrence months. Last year, 517 wildfires occurred during Spring Wildfire Hazard Season.

“With the snow and ice we received in Kentucky just a couple weeks ago, it is possible fallen trees and organic debris remain,” said Division of Forestry Director Brandon Howard. “We ask that, if debris burning occurs, you take proper precautions to prevent fires from escaping and becoming wildfires.”

In Kentucky, 99 percent of all wildfires are caused by human activity. Arson accounts for more than half, with debris fires being the second leading cause. If a fire escapes from the burning of debris, immediately contact the nearest Division of Forestry field office or a local fire department.

Forestry officials say that extra precautions, especially with debris burning or campfires, can go a long way in reducing wildfires, protecting people, property and the forest.

• Be knowledgeable of all outdoor burning restrictions, including air pollution regulations, restrictions imposed by local ordinances, and county burn bans.

• Avoid burning debris during fire hazard seasons and during times of dry, windy conditions. Outdoor burning is illegal between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland during forest wildfire hazard seasons.

• Incorporate “Firewise” practices around homes and communities in forested areas. Firewise practices range from creating a defensible space around homes by removing leaves, debris and firewood to ensuring access for safety personnel and equipment in rural or isolated areas.

• Report suspicion of arson to local law enforcement or the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.

Kentucky Department of Forestry