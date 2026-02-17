Want to live to be 100? It’s achievable — and here are some tips for longevity and quality

By StatePoint

Living to 100 may sound extraordinary, but research suggests it’s more achievable — and enjoyable — than many people think. Studies show the majority of centenarians rate their health as good, and large numbers of people in this age group are mobile, active and optimistic.

According to the American Medical Association, adopting these seven habits can improve longevity and quality of life:

1. Eat healthy. Think of food as medicine. Choose nutritious, whole foods. Eat more fruits that are dark in color — blue, purple and red — to get the most nutrients, as well as fiber-rich vegetables, especially non-starchy vegetables such as broccoli, carrots and leafy greens. Incorporate whole grains, nuts, seeds, lean meats and fish. Drink more water, or as an alternative, flavored or sparkling water with no added sugar.

Reduce your intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and unhealthy ultra-processed foods, especially those with added sodium and sugar. Drinking sugary beverages, even 100% fruit juices, is associated with a higher mortality risk, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Eat fewer processed meats, which tend to be high in fat and heavy on added salt and preservatives. Limit your intake of refined grains, such as breads, crackers, baked goods and white rice. Drink less alcohol.

2. Exercise. Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity weekly. A recent study published in JAMA found that putting down the television remote and walking can improve healthy aging — highlighting the importance of small everyday habits.

3. Get enough sleep. Adequate sleep improves memory, reduces stress, improves mood, and primes the body’s natural defenses against disease. But sleep quality decreases with age. Improve your sleep quality by setting a regular bedtime and wake-up time, insulating your bedroom against noise, avoiding exercise within an hour of bedtime, maintaining a cool and dark bedroom, and limiting fluids within two hours of bedtime.

Also, avoid alcohol before bedtime and make your bedroom a tech-free zone, as screen time can impact your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep.

4. Live with purpose. A sense of purpose can lead to increased energy, motivation, emotional stability and resilience. Take time for self-reflection and try meditation or yoga. Prioritize your values and beliefs and put them into action toward a goal that’s meaningful to you and benefits others.

5. Stay positive. To bust stress, take a break from decisions, connect with others, pet your dog or cat, write a to-do list (stick to three items), take time to recharge, laugh, sing, curb clutter, set boundaries, perform mindfulness exercises, practice gratitude, and seek help from a professional when stress becomes overwhelming.

6. Stay connected. Research shows that having social connections is a significant predictor of longevity and better physical, cognitive and mental health, while social isolation and loneliness are significant predictors of premature death and poor health. Unfortunately, there is a nationwide loneliness epidemic that medical experts consider a major public health concern. Combat loneliness with social clubs and community groups, or by taking up a hobby, learning something new or volunteering. If you’re struggling with loneliness, reach out to a professional, your doctor, family member or friend. You can also call the 988 crisis helpline for support

7. Get screened. Schedule preventive care, tests and health screenings to help your doctor spot certain conditions before they become more serious. Your doctor can recommend needed tests based on your age, gender and health conditions — including colonoscopies, mammograms, gynecological and prostate exams and vision screenings.

Today, there are many at-home screening options available. Some are more effective than others, and all work best – and minimize stress around results – when taken in consultation with a doctor.

“Everyone strives to live longer, but the goal should be to live as healthy as possible for as long as we live,” says Dr. John Whyte, CEO of the American Medical Association. “Simple steps today – eating well, staying active, sleeping enough, and seeing your doctor – can add quality years, or even decades, to your life.”

This report from Stateline was first printed by Kentucky Health News.