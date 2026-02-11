KY Association of Manfucturers kicks off 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Tournament

The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers has announced the opening of its 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Tournament.

KAM leaders and executives were joined by Lieutenant Governor Jaqueline Coleman to announce the tip-off of the 2026 Tournament Tuesday. The tournament showcases the extraordinary range of products made across Kentucky and the hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who make them.

“I am thrilled once again to participate in the Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky tournament,” said Coleman. “Manufacturing is one of Kentucky’s foundational sectors and a cornerstone of our economy, employing more than 260,000 people. Some of the world’s most recognizable and useful products are made in Kentucky.”

Now in its fourth year, the online voting, bracket-style tournament allows Kentuckians to pick the 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance from among the thousands of world-class products manufactured in the Commonwealth. The winner will be announced in mid-April.

“My teammates at Toyotetsu and I are delighted to again cheer on this year’s KAM Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Tournament presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance,” said Jeremy Ballard, general manager of production at Toyotetsu North America and chair-elect of KAM’s board of directors. “We know that Kentucky’s manufacturers and their teams not only make great and cool things. They also make Kentucky communities and families stronger and more successful by their work, their investments, and their dedication.”

Nominations and voting are online at CoolestThingKY.com. Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance is the tournament’s presenting sponsor for the fourth consecutive year.

“This competition shines a spotlight on the remarkable innovation happening in every corner of Kentucky,” said John Sparrow, Executive Vice President & CEO of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance. “We are proud to help celebrate the products and companies that will soon fill the tournament bracket and excited to see the ingenuity and determination of Kentucky’s manufacturers on display.”

Voting is open to the public at CoolestThingKY.com. Products receiving the most votes in each head-to-head contest advance. Vote totals reset at the beginning of each round.

Tournament schedule:

• Nominations are open February 11-27. • During the Fan Favorites round from March 10 to March 15, anyone may vote for up to five products per day. The 16 products receiving the most votes in the Fan Favorites round will advance to the head-to-head tournament. • In the bracket rounds (First Round, Second Round, Semi-Finals, and Finals), anyone may vote once per day in each bracketed contest. • The First Round is March 17-22. • The Second Round is March 24-29. • The Semi-Finals are March 31-April 5. • The Finals are April 7-12. • The “KAM 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance” will be announced the week of April 13.

Kentucky Association of Manufacturers