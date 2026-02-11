Boone County Conservation District, dedicated to envionmental viability, seeks two summer interns

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Boone County’s rolling hardwood forests, fertile farmland, and winding streams are more than a scenic backdrop. They are working natural resources that require ongoing care and coordination. The Boone County Conservation District (BCCDKY) plays a central role in that effort, partnering with landowners, agencies, and community organizations to protect soil, water, and wildlife while supporting the county’s long-term environmental health.

About Conservation Districts

The Kentucky Division of Conservation provides technical and administrative assistance to the state’s 121 conservation districts, which are organized geographically. Each local conservation district is governed by a seven-member board of supervisors elected by registered voters within the district.

While each district addresses its own local priorities and challenges, all share a common mission: conserving Kentucky’s natural resources. Conservation districts assist landowners and land users with soil and water resource concerns, help establish conservation priorities, and coordinate federal, state, and local resources to carry out conservation programs.

About the Boone County Conservation District

Boone County is known for its hardwood forests, fertile soil, flowing streams, and diverse wildlife habitat. The Boone County Conservation District works to protect these resources for both current residents and future generations, serving as a local resource for maintaining and improving the quality and productivity of the county’s environmental surroundings.

To support this work, BCCDKY collaborates with a wide range of partner organizations, including Boone County Parks, the Kentucky Division of Conservation, The Boone Conservancy, Sanitation District No. 1, Thomas More University’s Biology Field Station, Northern Kentucky University, Boone County GIS, the UK Cooperative Extension Service, OKI Regional Council of Governments, the Farm Service Agency, Boone County Government, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Kentucky Division of Water.

How to get involved

The Boone County Conservation District is seeking two interns for the summer 2026 season. Interns will assist with a variety of hands-on projects, including habitat management, data collection, and environmental education programs.

Educational opportunities may include outdoor family wildlife tracking events, scavenger hunts, owl prowls, wildflower hikes, youth summer programs, and technical field days. Interns from the summer 2025 season also contributed blog posts documenting their work, research, and independent projects through BCCDKY.

Applications for the summer 2026 internship program are due February 27.

As interest in environmental careers and conservation education continues to grow, the Boone County Conservation District’s internship program offers young people a chance to gain hands-on experience while playing an active role in protecting the land and waterways that will shape Boone County’s future.

For more information regarding BCCDKY and the internship program, please visit Summer 2026 Internship