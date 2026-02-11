Ft. Thomas Education Foundation’s annual grant patrol surprises teachers with grants

The Fort Thomas Education Foundation conducted itsannual Grant Patrol Wednesday, January 28– Friday, January 30. This fun tradition gives the foundation the opportunity to surprise teachers who have submitted a FTEF Grant Request with the news that their request has been funded.

This year, the FTEF awarded more than $91,000 in teacher grants, including its second‑largest grant to date — a $40,000 investment in Performing Arts Center lighting upgrades. These impactful awards were made possible through the generous support of local families and community partners.

Over its 20‑year history, the FTEF has proudly funded more than $1 million in teacher grants, strengthening educational opportunities across the district.

This year’s grant recipients are:

• Highlands High School and Middle School – Middle School Broadcasting Equipment, Strings Instruments, Band Instruments, 3D Printers, Camera Upgrades, Outdoor Adventure Program, and PAC Lighting Upgrades • Johnson Elementary – News Equipment Upgrades • Moyer Elementary – Preschool Music Enrichment Program and News Equipment Upgrades • Woodfill Elementary – Projection and Sound Equipment and News Equipment Upgrades

“We are proud to award grants each year that fund innovative ideas that are shaping our city’s young people into dynamic, empathetic, civic-minded leaders. When our community gives generously, it allows us to be generous in return. We are excited to see the impact this year’s grants will have on FTIS students and the broader community.” said Liz Younger, FTEF Board President.

Claire LaNicca, theater teacher at Highlands High School, who was a recipient of the PAC lightening upgrade says, “I cannot express how thankful I am to be a part of a school and community that values what arts education provides for students. To be awarded a grant, no matter the amount, is an incredible opportunity to provide students with industry standard equipment and experiences to help build their passion, knowledge, and curiosity. FTEF’s generous investment in the PAC is overwhelming in the best way possible.”

The FTEF is a non-profit organization that is committed to enhancing the educational excellence in our public schools. Through our public-private partnership, the FTEF is proud to have impacted the school over $14 million to FTIS schools.

Fort Thomas Education Foundation