Summerfair’s Emerging Artists exhibition, including works of NKU and TMU students, kicks off Feb. 13

Summerfair Cincinnati’s annual Emerging Artists exhibition, featuring works by junior and senior art students from Greater Cincinnati colleges, holds an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 13, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Clifton Cultural Arts Center, 3412 Clifton Ave.

The exhibition continues through Feb. 27.

The Emerging Artists exhibition is an important part of Summerfair’s mission to support young artists in the region through awards, scholarships, and exhibitions. These young artists represent the next generation of artists to emerge on the local art scene. They are nominated by their professors, juried by Summerfair, and are given the opportunity to exhibit their work among their peers.

The 20 artists in this year’s exhibition represent seven area schools and feature works in a variety of media:

• Art Academy of Cincinnati

Daniel Kelly, Claire Sinsley, Aminata Thiam, and Grazinana (Grace) Wojtylak

• Miami University

Piper Duda, Michael Eheart, and Chelsey Pauley

• Mount St. Joseph University

Chloe Babcock, Dahlia Baer, and Zoie Zobel

• Northern Kentucky University

Alexis Armes, Jazaya Miller, and Gigi Modafarri

• Thomas More College

Hannah Kay Farrell

• University of Cincinnati/DAAP

Alyssa Baker, Sidney Whipps, and Venus Yam

• Xavier University

Briana Dunn, Ian McIlvain, and Ellie Rockford

Summerfair