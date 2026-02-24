Leadership Kentucky now accepting nominations for Class of 2026; nomination deadline March 16

Leadership Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2026.

Leadership Kentucky connects a diverse group of leaders with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities to gain insight on complex issues facing Kentucky. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.

“We are excited to welcome nominations for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2026. Our curriculum advances strong leaders, equips them with knowledge about the importance of each region of our state, and paves a path of success for the Commonwealth,” said Janice Way, President and CEO of Leadership Kentucky. “Year after year, we see the positive impact Leadership Kentucky has on leaders from every corner of the Bluegrass State. Each program graduate returns to their community with a renewed focus on service and support.”

Leadership Kentucky Class of 2026 will begin in June at the historic Boone Tavern in Berea and will travel to Murray or Paducah, Somerset, Louisville, Bowling Green/Hopkinsville, Northern Kentucky, and Lexington. Each session will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and environment, social justice, education, healthcare, agriculture, and government.

If you or someone you know is interested in being a member of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2026, the nomination form is available online at leadershipky.org. Potential applicants will receive full application instructions via e-mail once nominated. All Leadership Kentucky Class of 2026 applications will be due by March 16.

Leadership Kentucky